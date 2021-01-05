COVID-19 vaccines available now for those 75 and older

Calhoun County residents age 75 and older unexpectedly became eligible Tuesday morning to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, local health officials announced.
According to a news release from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, the vaccines are available at the Anniston City Meeting Center until 3 p.m. Tuesday and between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, while supplies last.
Only residents of Calhoun County can get the vaccine on those days.
EMA spokesperson Tiffany DeBoer said the county had met the needs of most first responders and healthcare workers who wanted the vaccine, and still had an ample amount of vaccines left. Within the first hour at the meeting center, she said Tuesday, at least 100 people had been vaccinated.
“It’s been steady,” she said.
Officials said supplies are limited, and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccines are free. First responders and healthcare workers can also get the vaccine on those days.