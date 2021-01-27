Court docs: Woman attacked man with car

Authorities arrested an Alexandria woman Monday after she allegedly attacked a man last weekend.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Christal Cathleen Rochester, 42, with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Rochester allegedly injured a man using a motor vehicle and damaged the driver’s side door of his 2005 Jeep Cherokee.
An attempt Wednesday morning to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Rochester was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,500. She was released on bond the day of her arrest, per court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.