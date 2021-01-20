Court docs: Oxford man assaulted woman last year

An Oxford man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman in September.
Leonel Cavanzon, 48, of Oxford was charged Saturday with domestic violence by strangulation and interference with an emergency domestic violence call.
Court documents allege the incident happened on Sept. 7.
Cavanzon and the victim got into an argument in a home that day when he slammed her head against a wall, slapped her repeatedly and choked her before pushing her to the ground and kicking her, per court records.
Records state she tried to hide in a bathroom and call authorities, but he pushed her into the bathtub, grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the tub before taking her phone outside and breaking it.
She was able to get his phone, records allege, but he took that away from her too.
Cavanzon was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $16,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.