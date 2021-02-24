Court docs: Newell man tried to solicit minor for sex

A Newell man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly tried to meet with a child for sex earlier this week.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged the 44-year-old man Wednesday with electronic solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
According to court records, the man messaged an “undercover” Facebook account he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl between Feb. 19 and Tuesday and said he wanted to meet her and have sex.
He then allegedly drove to the Woodland Laundromat off of Randolph County 59 on Tuesday afternoon, intending to meet her. An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $150,000 for the sex charges.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines.
Electronic solicitation of a child is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.