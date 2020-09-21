Court docs: Man assaulted woman with electronic tablet

A Talladega man was in jail Monday after he reportedly attacked a woman earlier this year.
Anniston police charged Michalen Wayne Kissic, 29, on Friday with second-degree domestic violence.
Kissic’s arrest warrant alleges he injured a woman with an electronic tablet on July 12. According to court documents, Kissic hit her on the head with the tablet so hard it left a wound and she was hospitalized for her injuries.
An attempt Friday to reach Anniston police for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Kissic was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.