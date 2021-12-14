Couple fond of Calhoun County’s outdoor features

Adam and Jessica Strickland of Birmingham love the outdoors, and Calhoun County is one of their favorite destinations to enjoy it.
Adam’s father lives in Piedmont, so the couple have lodging when they arrive on a typical Friday night. Once they are up and about on Saturdays, the two, who work all week, love to hike, bike and fish. Often, they walk or ride their bikes from his father’s home, which is two blocks off the Ladiga Trail.
“In Calhoun County, the Ladiga is number one for us,” said Adam, 46. “There’s nothing like it, with the opportunity to get on a bike and ride to see the open country and to ride under a train trestle, it’s great. Also, from Piedmont, it’s not too hard to hit the Georgia line.”
Adam is also interested in the area near Piedmont where the Pinhoti National RecreationTrail crosses the Ladiga. He has hiked a short distance on the Pinhoti, and he hopes to make longer trips and even stay overnight on it someday.
“We fish on a couple of private lakes in Calhoun County and sometimes go over into Cherokee County where there is Weiss Lake,” he said.
Adam grew up in Piedmont and graduated from Jacksonville State University. Jessica, who is 33 years old, grew up in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.
The couple enjoy traveling to Jacksonville and Anniston to eat. Some of their favorite restaurants are the Rocket in Jacksonville and Classic on Noble and Mata’s in Anniston. Adam estimates they spend between $40 to $75 on a meal, prices that depend on whether they have a guest or two with them. Of course, they spend money on incidentals, too, whenever they are visiting Calhoun County.
Adam and Jessica like to drive to other outdoor places in northeast Alabama, such as Desoto Falls, Fort Payne and Little River Canyon. Lodging, when needed, consists of an Airbnb or a small cabin, and when they’re not outdoors, the couple will take in festivals or maybe a movie when they visit.
Adam said he often sees and talks to other tourists at places such as as Oak Mountain in Birmingham, Desoto Falls or Little River Canyon. He is surprised to see how many tourists are from faraway states, such as Ohio and Illinois.
“They’ll say, ‘I can’t believe the access you have to this,’” Adam said. “They’ll say, ‘I didn’t know it was this pretty in Alabama.’”
Adam loves Calhoun County and considers it home
“I enjoy the small businesses there, and I enjoy the charm of the people,” he said. “I can’ t ever totally leave it.”