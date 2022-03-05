County school system wants to help improve industrial workforce

The Calhoun County school system wants to help improve and increase the pool of potential employees from which local industries might hire, a school official told a business group recently.
The occasion was the Industrial Roundtable Breakfast Meeting co-sponsored by the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
There, Calhoun County Schools Deputy Superintendent Courtney Wilburn told leaders of local industries, “I want all of you to know what we are doing in our school system because I feel like we often fail to inform those in our community on what we are doing with our kids and I have some opportunities for you I think you will be as excited about as I am.
“I am passionate about getting you what you need to help sustain Calhoun County.”
Wilburn said she wanted to help change the narrative of students who do not feel there are good reasons to remain home and work in the county.
“I think a lot of our issues are not we don’t have things in Calhoun County. It’s that we aren’t aware of what we have,” she said.
Wilburn said the school system has “acceleration classes” in all of its middle and high schools for grades 7-11.
“We carved out a 30-minute slot during the day where all we taught is reading and math,” Wilburn explained. “We divided the kids up according to data, where there need was and what level. We had kids in our middle school who could not read basic works that first-graders could typically read, all the way to kids who would be successful had we dropped them in a college classroom that day.”
“The kids are doing phenomenally well,” she said. “So, we are hoping to produce some kids for you that have a much stronger foundation than they might not have had without the opportunity to ‘back up’ and do that.”
Wilburn said a different approach is taken for high school seniors; the idea for that approach came after educators toured many of the county’s existing industries.
“I went into businesses I did not know existed here,” she said. “We took our teachers on these field trips and they came back talking about them in their classrooms.”
Wilburn said meetings were held last fall with local leaders to discuss “what do we have to offer the kids and what do the kids have to offer us.”
“I want the leaders of industry, or someone who represents them, to come and stand in front of our kids and say, ‘This is what we do. These are the courses you need to think about taking if you want to work with us. This is our entry level. This is what you can work up to. These are the things you need to know,’” she explained.
“We want our seniors to understand what it takes to be a grownup in a grownup world,” Wilburn said. “We want them to understand the things you can do to be successful and not have to move three states over.”
She acknowledged many think if they go into industry they do not have to go to college.
“They are not exclusive to one another,” Wilburn said. “There are industry jobs that need college degrees, but there are also jobs in industry and manufacturing that do not require degrees, so we have something to meet the needs of everyone and our kids just don’t know that.”
“I can teach someone how to be a teacher,” she said. “But, we need you to teach them about having a career in your industry. That’s where I hope we can help each other where you can come into our schools during the acceleration class period. That gets you an audience and there is so much opportunity there.”