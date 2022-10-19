 Skip to main content
County commissioners hear more about company wanting to grow marijuana

Representatives of Creekside Farms Aquaponics and Nursery met with the Calhoun County Commission last week to talk about their plan to perhaps add medicinal marijuana to their crops.

The Alexandria company currently grows lettuce, kale and a variety of sprouts via the aquaponics method. A consultant for the company, Justin Nance, addressed the commissioners; they had asked Nance and a co-owner of the company, Steve Watson, to attend a commission work session to discuss their idea in detail.