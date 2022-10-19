County commissioners hear more about company wanting to grow marijuana

Representatives of Creekside Farms Aquaponics and Nursery met with the Calhoun County Commission last week to talk about their plan to perhaps add medicinal marijuana to their crops.
The Alexandria company currently grows lettuce, kale and a variety of sprouts via the aquaponics method. A consultant for the company, Justin Nance, addressed the commissioners; they had asked Nance and a co-owner of the company, Steve Watson, to attend a commission work session to discuss their idea in detail.
Counties do not issue licenses to grow marijuana. The state has that jurisdiction, but as a courtesy, the state encourages marijuana growers to inform their county of residence of their intent, another co-owner, Amy Carter, said later.
Nance said the cannabis would be shipped to a company that uses it for medicinal purposes.
“Creekside Farms will not be in the processing or distribution business,” Nance said, “and it is not a retail dispensary.”
Carter said the company is only now discussing the possibility of adding marijuana into the business. The state would require it to build a building within a building to safeguard the plants, and the cost of the two buildings, along with the investment of the necessary equipment, would be about $3.5 million.
Carter, her husband, Jordan, Watson and his wife, Sherri, co-own the two-year-old company, which is located on a Choctaw Street behind Chef T’s restaurant on U.S. 431.
Amendments vote is encouraged
Among other matters on a long agenda, the commissioners encouraged voters to support the passage of Amendments 2 and 7 to the Alabama Constitution, which will promote broadband expansion and economic development.
The commissioners announced a newly appointed member, Anne Key, to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee. Others are Reuben Johnson and Edward Sturkie Sr. (District 1), Julie Borelli and Chris Gann (District 2), Key and David West (District 3), Theodore Smart and Rodney Cox (District 4) and Tim Huddleston and George Salmon (District 5.
During a public hearing at the Oct. 13 meeting, county engineer Rodney McCain asked the commissioners to approve a resolution to allow the department to vacate a right of way at Booker T. Washington Heights subdivision near Carver and Rudolph Streets. The purpose is to allow an adjacent property owner to install a septic system.
At the meeting, McCain had received a letter of concern, but he explained that its writer had misunderstood which right-of-way was to be vacated. Gloria Floyd, Calhoun County’s attorney for the commissioners, said she had affirmed the location of the property to be vacated.
Because the property is in Fred Wilson’s District 4, he made the motion to allow the engineers to proceed, and the commissioners subsequently passed the resolution.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Awarded a bid to Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction to resurface the Rocky Hollow Road in the Wellington Area with money from the Rebuild Alabama program. The bid amount was $790,488.
- Awarded the bid to build future community safe rooms to Aqua Marine Enterprises for $119,450.
- Allocated Calhoun County’s P25 Emergency Response Communication System upgrades, amounting to $5,999,349, with the county’s portion of $2,188,702.59 and with money from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
- Allocated $350,000 for eight new pickup trucks for the county road department.
- Accepted the offer of $300,000 from the State of Alabama Recreational Trails Program Funds for trailhead improvements at the Camp McClellan Trails which will require a match of $75,000 from the commission.