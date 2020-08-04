County Commissioner Eli Henderson on ventilator in RMC COVID ward

Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson was fighting for his life on a ventilator in one of Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 wards after he was admitted to the hospital Sunday.
Henderson’s wife, Carolyn, said her family is praying for his recovery, but are frustrated that they know so little about his situation.
Henderson is one of 1,590 people in Calhoun County confirmed to have the virus since March and one of 730 to test positive in the past two weeks.
RMC CEO Louis Bass said Tuesday afternoon there were 51 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
Henderson said she doesn’t remember when her 84-year-old husband first tested positive for the virus, but his family called an ambulance for him Saturday afternoon after he began acting strangely.
“He was not acting right,” Henderson said.
She said hospital staff called her around 3 a.m. Sunday and told her he was clear to return home after they gave him some fluids.
Later that day, she said, things took a turn for the worse and Eli Henderson was taken back to the ER. The doctor who spoke to his family after he was admitted said he probably shouldn’t have been discharged earlier that morning, she said.
It wasn’t until 5 a.m. Monday, Henderson said, that her husband was transferred from the ER to one of the COVID-19 wards.
While his family hasn’t been allowed to visit, Henderson said, she spoke to him throughout that day.
The last she heard from him was around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when he told her he was having chest pains and trouble breathing. She said he told her he had trouble finding a staff member to give him something to help him sleep and turn the lights in his room off.
At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the hospital called Henderson. Staff told her his health had declined rapidly, and they didn’t have time to notify her before they put him on a ventilator, she said. A doctor told her he may have had a heart attack.
“We didn’t know anything,” Henderson said Tuesday. “We had never talked to a doctor until about 35 minutes ago.”
Luckily, she said, she thinks he’s in good hands. She said Dr. Raul Magadia, RMC’s infectious disease specialist, has done a great job caring for him.
“He has been great,” Henderson said of Magadia. “They called him in and he’s taken full control.”
She said Magadia had already given Henderson an experimental drug with her permission. On the ventilator, she said, he was breathing at 60 percent capacity and his cardiologist was set to assess his heart soon.
Bass wrote in a text message he could not comment on a particular patient.
Henderson said her husband was the picture of health before his COVID-19 diagnosis. Before then, she said, he didn’t have to regularly take medication and, aside from knee surgery, he hadn’t gone to a hospital in 15 years.