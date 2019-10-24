Many Calhoun County voters will go to the polls March 3 to decide whether selling alcohol will be legal in the county’s unincorporated areas on Sundays.
The Calhoun County Commission voted 4-0 Thursday to place the Sunday sales issue on the ballot. Commissioner Lee Patterson was not present at the meeting and did not vote.
“I believe we owe it to the people of the county to put the issue in front of them,” said Tim Hodges, chairman of the commission. “We’ll let the voters decide.
Thursday’s commission vote means that when voters take to the polls for the March 2020 primary election, they’ll also see a ballot measure that would allow Sunday sales of alcohol anywhere inside Calhoun County that’s outside city limits. County administrator Mark Tyner said only residents of those areas will be able to vote on that measure.
The measure would allow sales “after the hour of 2 a.m.” on Sundays, essentially guaranteeing that sales would be legal at any time of the week. In places with a Sunday alcohol ban, sales typically stop at 2 a.m.