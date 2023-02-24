County Commission passes resolution to support sheriff

The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday passed a resolution in support of Sheriff Matthew Wade’s request for the increase of $2 on the fee that vehicle owners pay for their tags.
A $2 fee for vehicle tags isn’t enough, according to Wade, who had explained the request at a commission meeting earlier in the month. The proposed increase, which is expected to bring in $260,000 each year, will not make up for the total sum the sheriff’s department lost when Alabama legislators eliminated the requirement to charge pistol permit fees. The money was used to purchase vehicles for law officers.
In an interview earlier this month Wade also made it clear that the money Gov. Kay Ivey is giving sheriff departments across the state isn’t enough. The money, he explained, is based on income from the 2022 pistol permits, a year in which the income was lower than usual. Many of the pistol owners in the county had heard the permit fees would no longer be required and had stopped paying them prematurely.
The commissioners’ support of the sheriff’s proposal to the Legislature is a step in trying to get the bill for the increase passed. The next steps will entail the local legislators unanimously supporting it, followed by passage by the Legislature.
Also in their meeting, the commissioners approved a $42,000 donation to the McClellan Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America, the group that manages the 24 miles of marked trails, roads, campgrounds and buildings. The commissioners will provide $3,500 a month for utilities, Internet services and securing the services of a company that will manage reservations for the campgrounds and horse stalls.
The campground now has electricity and several new facilities and parking areas that have been completed, including a barn with 31 stalls, a pavilion with a large fireplace and restrooms, a Sassy Tail Sensory Trail for special needs children, 50-plus campsites and several primitive campsites.
“We appreciate the BCHA promoting Calhoun County and this great resource our citizens have,” said Patterson.
The venue brings in tourism dollars from around the country because the location of the trails is popular with horsemen. One of the trails’ draws is that they’re in a wilderness close to a city that can provide visitors with services and products.
At the meeting, the current chair of the commissioners, Fred Wilson, read a proclamation honoring Black History Month and acknowledging the contributions made to the county and the country by Anniston resident Herbert Palmore. Before his retirement, Palmore had served his country in the Vietnam War and had been a law enforcement officer at the Anniston Police Department. Also, he had served as an Alabama State Trooper and Alabama National Guardsman. For 12 years after retirement, Palmore, who was unable to attend the meeting, served as an Anniston City Councilman and served, at times, on the Anniston Civil Service Board and the 911 Board.
In attendance at the meeting was the Rev. P. Q. English, an 80-year-old pastor emeritus. He was the pastor at the Greater Thankful Baptist Church for 50 years and gave the invocation at the beginning of the meeting.
The commissioners passed a resolution to assist the Calhoun County Animal Control Facility by executing an agreement to provide veterinary services with the VCA Animal Medical Center of Northeast Alabama. Veterinarian Tom Nelson, who works with the center, was present at the meeting.
“Thank you, Dr. Nelson, for helping us with the care of our animals,” Patterson said.
Among other business conducted, the commissioners took the following actions:
— Passed a resolution to provide the required second reading to obtain a restaurant retail liquor license to Ron Goode’s restaurant, Ron’s 144 BBQ in Alexandria.
— Passed a resolution to apply for a grant to use in developing, implementing and enhancing local recycling, reuse and waste minimization projects and programs, not to exceed $350,000.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.