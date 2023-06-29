Council approves 2025 NJCAA softball World Series agreement

OXFORD — The city of Oxford has a date with the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II softball World Series. It will be held at Choccolocco Park in 2025.
The NJCAA announced the Oxford selection on its website in a May 1 news release but the process was not finalized until a vote of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night.
The NJCAA, based in Charlotte, N.C., is an association of community college and junior college institutions throughout the United States. The five-day national tournament is set for May 20-24, 2025.
Choccolocco Park was the site of the same series in 2021 and 2022 and will also serve as the location for the NJCAA Division I softball World Series this year and in 2024.
The agreement ratified by the council is for the 2025 Division II series only.
The NJCAA Division II softball World Series will be held at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, S.C., for the next two seasons.
Beginning in 2024, the tournament field will expand from 16 teams to feature 20 teams including 16 automatic qualifiers and four at-large selections.
“We look forward to having this world series in Oxford once again," said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs and Development in the May press release.
“Choccolocco Park is an outstanding venue with great amenities and we are excited to see how they help this World Series continue to grow.”
“We are very pleased and honored to be the host site for the NJCAA Division II softball World Series,” Parks and Recreation director Don Hudson said the city is “pleased and honored” to be chosen again for the series.
“We have a great working relationship with the NJCAA and are looking forward to hosting another national championship event for NJCAA,” Hudson said.
Council members Tuesday also took a moment to mourn the death of former city clerk Shirley Henson.
Councilman Mike Henderson said Henson “served the city well for many years” and called her “a great lady who will be missed.”
Henderson noted Henson also served at one time as the president of the state city clerks association. She was the widow of the late City Council member Jimmy Henson, who served from his election in 1996 until his passing in July 1999.
“I think she helped all of us here on the council,” said council president Chris Spurlin. “She was a very dignified lady.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.