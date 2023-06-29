 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Council approves 2025 NJCAA softball World Series agreement

OXFORD — The city of Oxford has a date with the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II softball World Series. It will be held at Choccolocco Park in 2025.

The NJCAA announced the Oxford selection on its website in a May 1 news release but the process was not finalized until a vote of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.