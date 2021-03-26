Coroner names five killed in Ohatchee, Wellington tornado

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown on Friday morning identified five people who died in the tornado that tore through Ohatchee and Wellington on Thursday afternoon.
Brown told The Star on Thursday that crews had difficulties getting to each scene because storm damage had rendered some roads impassable.
Among the fatalities, he said, were a man, woman and a family of three:
— James William Geno died at his mobile home in Ohatchee, He was 71, but would have turned 72 on Saturday.
— Emily Myra Wilburn died at her mobile home in Wellington. She was 71.
— Joe Wayne Harris was one of three family members found dead outside a home on Grayton Road South in Ohatchee. He was 74.
— Ebonique Harris was also found dead outside the home. She was 38.
— Barbara Harris was the third person found outside the home. She was 69.