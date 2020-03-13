With school out starting Wednesday, AHSAA shuts down athletics, too

No school means no sports, Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director Steve Savarese announced Friday.
In response to Alabama State Department of Education directives to close all schools across the state for two-and-a-half weeks, starting Wednesday, the AHSAA announced that all athletic events are suspended during that time.
The list of suspended events includes contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning. The last date for athletic activity will be Tuesday.
The ASDE announced school closures because of concerns over COVID-19, the coronavirus-related illness that prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global pandemic earlier this week and President Donald Trump to announce a national emergency Friday.
The AHSAA consulted the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health, Center of Disease Control and the AHSAA’s Medical Advisory Board to “analyze the status of the current health situation,” the AHSAA’s official release said.
“At the end of the 2.5-week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play,” Savarese’s statement said. “In the meantime, we pray everyone remains safe during this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
The move will most directly affect all six spring sports: baseball, golf, outdoor track, soccer, softball and tennis. The stretch of mandated downtime includes spring break and spring-break tournaments teams play.
The announcement caused anxiety for senior athletes in spring sports.
“So I am about to miss a chunk of my senior season because of this virus,” Piedmont’s Silas Thompson, who counts baseball among his multisport credits, posted on Facebook.
Piedmont athletics director and head football coach Steve Smith lamented the lost play and practice time for players who invest year-round time in the affected sports.
“We probably have more athletes involved at this time of year than we have at any other time,” Smith said. “I feel badly for them that they’re going to lose at least part of their season.”
Also impacted are sports that conduct offseason training activities this time of year.
Oxford’s football team, fresh off its Class 6A state championship, will suspend team weight-lifting once schools close next week. The Yellow Jackets will conduct max-outs while school is in sessions early next week, and coaches will give players workout programs to carry forward, until schools reopen.
“We’ll trust them to do it on their own,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said.
Smith, whose football team won the school’s fourth state title since 2009 in December, said Piedmont’s football players were due to have a max-out week next week then downtime during spring break, as part of seven-week cycles.
“The first week-and-a-half of it is really coming during our downtime anyway,” he said. “Ours are only going to be missing one week of the program, but we’ve got a lot of kids that do some extra stuff on their own.
“I’m sure, after they’ve been in the house for a few days, they’re going to be trying to find ways to be active.”
As for potential lost revenue from games and gate lost, Smith said most schools were already having a “tough spring” because of rain. Spring sports, typically not big revenue producers, might turn a profit during years of greater success but typically do well to break even, when cost for officials and travel is factored in.
Those sports will lose revenue from events lost but will also not have the costs.
Smith praised the AHSAA’s wait-see-revisit approach in light of worsening COVID-19 news and hopes there’s still more season for spring sports.
“I understand what’s going on, and I’m thankful that the decision makers did not jump the gun and automatically try to cancel everything,” Smith said. “We all knew that something was probably coming down that filtered from the professional leagues and college sports. …
“At least with this, in my opinion, they’re showing some good judgment in order to be able to reassess the situation in a couple of weeks and see where we stand at that time and, hopefully, be able to give these guys and girls a chance to complete those seasons.”