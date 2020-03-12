WHAT NOW?: Jax State fields are empty after OVC suspends games, practices

JACKSONVILLE — Several Jacksonville State baseball players compared the OVC's decision to suspend spring sports to that moment in the 1993 baseball movie "The Sandlot." The ball goes over the fence, and the kids are left to stand around and ask, "What do we do now?'
Plenty of JSU athletes are left with that question today.
The Ohio Valley Conference's Board of Presidents announced Thursday afternoon that because of the COVIC-19 pandemic, all athletic-related activities are suspended until further notice. That includes all games and formal practices, including spring football practice, which at JSU began Monday.
Also Monday, the NCAA announced that all winter and spring sports championship events are canceled, which essentially means that the season is all but over for JSU's baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, golf, tennis, rifle and beach volleyball squads.
The Gamecocks' baseball team was on the practice field when the announcement came down. They were preparing for a three-game series against Samford, which included a game at JSU on Friday, a game at the Hoover Met on Saturday, and a game on the Samford campus Sunday.
In the middle of batting practice, JSU baseball coach Jim Case pulled his team off the field, took the players and staff into the visitor's dugout and told them about the OVC's decision. After fewer than 10 minutes, the players walked across the field toward their locker room, most hanging their heads wordlessly.
Minutes after the meeting, Case said he understands the decision and wants to be sensitive to anyone vulnerable to COVID-19. Still, his voice cracked as he began speaking about the emotions of his team and staff:
"It's something that you spend a tremendous amount of time ... and there's a lot of sacrifice for everybody. So, those of us who've been in it for a while, we understand that it doesn't always go your way, but you always feel like you had a chance. So, all the work, all the sacrifice that you made, it was worthwhile. This feels different."
In addition to the suspension of play, the OVC's Board of Presidents announced that all recruiting-related travel is suspended until April 3. Athletics director Greg Seitz said athletes still can "do individual workouts, get in the weight room."
The biggest question from the OVC athletes might be their eligibility.
In a message to the NCAA, JSU senior relief pitcher Corley Woods posted on Twitter: "I've given you everything. I've had good grades. I've given you countless hours on the field, on the bus, in hotel rooms, in the weight room. Every weekend/holiday, I've given it all to you. I'm asking for the sake of every senior athlete out there. Don't mess this up."
The JSU baseball team had played 15 games, going 7-8. The Gamecocks had 40 more scheduled, including nine three-game series against OVC opponents and non-conference games against Georgia and Alabama.
The JSU softball team had played 21 games, going 12-9, and had 25 contests left.
"So many unknowns," Seitz said. "One of the questions we're going to get from our student-athletes is eligibility. If you're a senior, is this how my year ends? Is this how my career ends? Those are things that every institution will be addressing with the NCAA."
Case said his first thoughts are with his seniors.
"As a coach, there's always a next year, but for some of those kids, I don't know how things will be done for them," Case said. "Depending on how they're preparing for life, they may need to make a move.
"My heart is broken for them. It is."