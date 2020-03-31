Watch out for coronavirus scams, state agency warns

State officials this week warned Alabama residents to be on the lookout for scammers using the COVID-19 crisis to lure people into fraudulent investment schemes.

"Any time you have a big event, like Hurricane Katrina, you get a ton, a slew, of frauds," said Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission, a state state agency that investigates and prosecutes securities frauds.

The commission over the weekend issued a two-page warning that warns of investment schemes the commission expects to appear in coming weeks in Alabama — schemes that have already popped up in other states, though Borg calls them "old scams dressed up in contemporary clothing."

Borg said scammers use a few things people know about the crisis — such as severe shortages of medical equipment — and claim to offer a ground-level opportunity to invest in a business that will boom as a result. Investors pay in, and the scammer walks away with the money.

"Right now, we're seeing things like people claiming there's a new development in masks, or new vaccines, or herbal remedies that are going to solve the problem, which of course they're not," Borg said.

Borg said the plummeting stock market — usually a sign that people aren't interested in investing — is something scammers will use to draw people in.

"In a few weeks, the conversation's going to be, 'How much money did you lose on the market?'" he said. "How close are you to retirement?"

People who lost their retirement savings may be eager to get in on an investment that promises quick gain, he said.

Borg said people who are looking to invest in a venture should call the Securities Commission at 800-222-1253 and see if the person promoting the investment is properly licensed and registered.