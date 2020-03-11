Visitor restrictions instituted at Cleburne nursing home

HEFLIN — Emmett Owen, Cleburne County commissioner, talks to his mother by phone now since the Cleburne County Nursing Home restricted visitors to the facility beginning last week.
On Wednesday, Tony Culberson, nursing home administrator, relaxed the no-visitor order to allow only immediate family or resident representatives to visit residents on a limited and restricted basis.
Owen was supportive of no-visitor policy to help protect the 75 residents who live at the nursing home from COVID-19. Polk County, Ga., which borders Cleburne County, has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
“The flu and viruses are really hard on our senior citizens, if it were to ever get in there we’d have a heck of a day so I’m really proud for them to take the initiative, we can call our loved ones and I talked to mother two times today for about 30 minutes,” Owen said.
Owen said he has lots of friends in the nursing home to whom he takes special food.
“I know they’re probably missing me but I just wouldn’t be able to stand it if I took something over there and something happened to them,” Owen said.
Culberson said all visitors to the nursing home must be screened before entering the facility. Visitors must fill out a questionnaire that asks a series of questions detailing their current health and if they have had any contact with COVID-19 patients. If the visitor appears to be sick their temperature will be taken, according to Stephanie Arnold, director of nursing, before entering the facility.
Culberson said that he was proactive in protecting the residents even before the Alabama Department of Public Health issued guidelines.
“Basically it’s kinda like hitting a moving target. We started restricting our visitations last week,” Culberson said.
Culberson said that COVID-19 has taken everyone by surprise.
“Never has anything come along as serious as this and the reason being it came out of the blue, there’s no preparation in regard to having something to try on it,” Culberson said.
Culberson said the mortality rate at a nursing home in Washington state was alarming where 19 patients have died.
“We have the highest risk population that there is,” said Culberson.
Culberson sent out a public letter on Wednesday detailing what the nursing home is doing to protect the residents who are “the most vulnerable to this disease.”
“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with the CDC, has released guidelines for limiting the transmission of COVID-19 for nursing homes,” Culberson wrote.
The guidelines include:
- Immediate family or resident representative/sponsor visits only
- Essential visits Monday-Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Visitors must enter through the front lobby and complete screening verifying their present health condition and coronavirus exposure
- Must take the shortest direct route to and from the resident’s room and limit physical contact with resident and others while in the facility
- Must exercise good infection control practices and handwashing
Even with those guidelines in place, Culberson strongly discourages visits.
Tammy Perry, who has a grandmother in the nursing home, said she knows the restrictions are hard on the staff and residents but is the right thing to do for everyone’s protection.
“I do worry about the residents who look forward to their family and certain groups that come in to visit,” Perry said.
Perry said she knows the staff does a wonderful job filling in the gaps for the residents while visits are restricted.
Perry said she can go to sleep at night knowing her grandmother is in great hands.
“They are not going to get any better care than the Cleburne County Nursing Home, they do a very good job,” said Perry.