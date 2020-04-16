Veterinarians remain open through pandemic

Much like humans, their furry companions still sometimes get injured, sick and need health care — even in the midst of a global pandemic.
Which is why, local veterinarians said, they and their staff are donning protective gear, deep-cleaning offices more and continuing to care for pets for as long as they can throughout COVID-19.
The vets said they may have had to scale back their practices somewhat, but they know exactly why they’re considered essential at a time like this.
“Our pets are a big part of our lives. We want to keep them healthy because they keep us healthy, mentally and emotionally” said Tom Nelson, the medical director at the VCA Animal Medical Center of Northeast Alabama in Anniston.
Several vets said they’re only providing urgent or emergency care for pets, such as treating injuries, organ failures or malignant tumors. Many said they aren’t doing “elective procedures,” such as spaying, neutering or dental cleaning.
William Brom with Greenbrier Animal Clinic in Anniston said Wednesday he wasn’t vaccinating pets because their immunities to some diseases may last longer than their due dates.
Craig Wyatt, owner and veterinarian at Cheaha Animal Hospital in Oxford, said he still is vaccinating because it’s important to prevent the spread of diseases in animals, such as the parvovirus that mainly affects puppies.
“You don’t want to have an endemic on top of a pandemic,” Wyatt said.
Eric Clanton with Clanton Animal Hospital in Jacksonville said he’s limiting the amount of customers allowed in his hospital to four. He said those clients who come inside have to wait in an exam room while he cares for their pets.
Brom in Anniston said only four or five clients at a time are allowed in with their pets.
Nelson and Brom said no one aside from staff is allowed inside their buildings.
Several local veterinarians said they’ve seen appointments cut back by a fraction at their practices, and they’ve considered seeking loans to stay afloat.
Brom said he’s not sure what will happen if the pandemic runs for too long, but he has money for emergencies saved up and hasn’t had to furlough or lay anyone off yet.
“I feel an obligation to keep them employed,” he said.
Clanton said his hospital has actually been very busy, despite the limitations.
He said spring often comes with a surge of the parvovirus, which causes severe vomiting and bloody diarrhea in puppies. He said the time people have spent with their pets lately may have also been a factor.
“People are with their animals more and picking up on things,” Clanton said.
On Thursday, vets said, there was no evidence that pets could catch COVID-19, though many people have asked. Nelson said he’s still concerned about ferrets, even though they’re relatively rare pets, because they can catch human influenza.
Nelson said COVID-19 can still be transferred to a pet via their fur, which is why those who have tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms should have as little contact with their pets as possible.
“It’s just like a doorknob or a light switch,” Nelson said.
Much like humans, Clanton said, animals have their own schedules, which can be disrupted while their owners are staying at home.
He urged pet owners to be diligent to their pets’ needs, not over-exert them and be patient with vets.
Brom said the quarantine keeps pets safe from diseases, particularly those who roam outside a lot, as they’re exposed to less if their owners are keeping them in.
Nelson said pets may alleviate some of the loneliness many associate with the quarantine and this time is an opportunity for owners and pets to become closer.
“Having that interaction when you’re isolated ... it’s helped a lot of people cope,” Nelson said.