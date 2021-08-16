UPDATED: Teacher, 130 students sent home to quarantine from Randolph Park elementary

Randolph Park Elementary School has sent home 130 students and a teacher to quarantine for 10 days due to COVID-19 exposure.
Six students and one teacher were found to be positive cases of COVID-19, according to Dr. D. Ray Hill, Anniston school superintendent.
The students who had been in contact with the students who had been tested positive were sent home to quarantine for 10 days.
The superintendent said that the principal at the school had notified the parents by phone to pick their kids up during the day on Monday. A letter was sent home with each child, Ray said.
“It was a standard letter that came in a tool kit that basically tells the parents that someone in the school, whether it be staff or students, contracted the virus or your child has been exposed to someone,” Ray said.
On Monday, a steady stream of parents arrived at the school to pick up their masked children.
Tameca Matthews said her daughter, a fourth-grader, was sent home Monday.
Matthews was concerned that only certain grades were being sent home instead of shutting down the entire school.
“They’re saying they’re going by which kids had COVID or whatever, but all the kids had been in contact because they ride the bus, they all go into the lunchroom together, they’re all in the same classroom, they all use the same bathrooms,” Matthews said.
Matthews said she will have to take time off from her job at Honda to tend to her child.
“They could just let them do homeschool like they did last year,” she said.
Anniston school board member Joan Frazier said Monday that the possibility of virtual school is not in place this year for students who are sent home.
“Whether it’s Anniston or any other school system, we’re playing with different rules now. We can’t shut down and offer virtual only at this point,” Frazier said.
Ray said current guidelines stipulate that a child can contract COVID-19 but if everyone was wearing a mask and were three feet apart, then they could continue to attend school.
“But we don’t want to do that. We want to make sure that we let the children go home and for the parents to watch for any signs because most of the kids are probably asymptomatic,” said Ray. “We’re trying to make sure that parents are aware because we don’t want parents to say, ‘Hey, you knew you didn't say anything to us.’”
“We are recommending to the parents that they keep them home for 10 days. However, the next few days, if they are asymptomatic and they don’t show any signs then we’re saying you can bring your child back,” Ray said.
Ray said that there were some positive COVID-19 cases at the high school but that was on the first day of school.
Ray said that the school is not doing any contract tracing of COVID-19 cases.
“We're not supposed to do that according to what we were given by the state superintendent and the guidelines from the health department,” he said.
The breakdown by grade level of the positive COVID-19 cases at Randolph Park Elementary School include one first grade student and one teacher, one second grade student, one fourth-grade student and three fifth-grade students.
In Anniston City Schools, masks are required.
No school in Alabama can require students to be vaccinated against COVID, due to a state law passed earlier this year.