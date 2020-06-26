You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Saks, Lincoln suspend workouts after athletes test positive for COVID-19

Saks and Lincoln high schools have suspended summer workouts after an athlete from each school tested positive for COVID-19.

Saks’ principal Jody Whaley informed parents in an email Thursday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I’m closing the school to all students for at least two weeks,” Whaley wrote.

The Star obtained the email, and Whaley confirmed the shutdown via text. He said the athlete in question was last at the school Tuesday, and Whaley hopes to resume workouts July 7, or two weeks from Tuesday.

“We normally shut down for the week of (July 4) anyway,” he said.

Lincoln head football coach Matt Zedeker confirmed Lincoln’s suspension of workouts via text, saying the Golden Bears plan to resume July 7.

Privacy considerations prevent officials from either school from naming the athletes with positive tests. Whaley said the Calhoun County Department of Health is interviewing or will interview Saks’ athlete “to determine the names of each person that he/she has come into contact with, on and off campus.”

Zedeker said the Lincoln athlete is asymptomatic.

“He is good,” the coach said.

Whaley urged parents to monitor students for symptoms, including fever, cough, trouble breathing or persistent pressure in the chest, abdominal pain (stomach ache), lack of taste or smell and diarrhea or vomiting.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association began allowing summer workouts starting June 1. Workouts mark the first allowed team activities since the AHSAA halted spring-sports play in mid-March over the pandemic.

Saks is the first school in Calhoun County known to have halted activities because of a positive test since workouts started. Lincoln is in Talladega County.

Also nearby, Ragland (St. Clair County) and Glencoe (Etowah County) took similar measures.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

