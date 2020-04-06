UPDATED: Regional Medical Center in Anniston sees first hospitalizations for COVID-19

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

Two people are now hospitalized at Anniston's Regional Medical Center with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the hospital's CEO announced this morning.

One patient already in the hospital's newly-established coronavirus unit tested positive for the illness over the weekend, according to a text from CEO Louis Bass.

Another patient showed up at the emergency room after testing positive for coronavirus "at an outside location," he stated.

“They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Kandi Williams, infection control specialist for the hospital. Williams said the patient who was received at the ER was told by a doctor to call ahead before coming to the emergency room — which the patient did.

Hospital officials last week said they'd established a coronavirus unit, with negative-pressure rooms, able to house 22 coronavirus patients if needed.

Local officials have said they expect the virus to peak here sometime around the middle to the end of April. Bass on Friday said the hospital expects to house 700 coronavirus patients over the coming eight weeks. Local officials have been researching alternative care sites — including a former nursing home on Leighton Avenue and the City Meeting Center — as facilities to handle non-coronavirus patients if COVID-19 cases overflow at the hospital.

The news of the two hospitalizations sheds some light on how the flow at the hospital will likely work as the pandemic progresses. On Friday, hospital officials said they had 12 suspected coronavirus patients in their COVID-19 unit, all of them awaiting testing. By Monday, there were nine people in the unit, including the two COVID-positive patients.

“It changes hour by hour,” Williams said.

Williams and Bass said people are taken out of the unit if their COVID-19 tests come back negative. But they can also be sent home and into isolation, even if test results aren’t complete, if their symptoms don’t warrant continued hospitalization.

“We have discharged some folks home to self-isolate,” Bass said.

Williams said that when screening agencies send people home with coronavirus tests, they let those patients know to call ahead when they need to come to the hospital.

“We tell them, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’” she said. “When you have chest pains or shortness of breath that’s severe, you want to go to the hospital.”

Williams said the presence of two COVID-positive patients isn’t likely to change the day-to-day operations of the new COVID unit. Asked how many people might be in that unit in a week. Williams declined to speculate.

“Nobody knows,” she said.

The two coronavirus patients are the hospital's first confirmed cases, even though 31 people in Calhoun County are now confirmed to have the virus. Health officials believe most infected people don't require hospitalization, though the mortality rate for COVID-19 is believed to be much higher than the rate for similarly contagious illnesses such as the flu.

The state has 1,927 confirmed cases of the illness as of this morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Forty-seven are reported dead from the illness, 32 of them confirmed by ADPH.

There are now 240 people hospitalized for the illness statewide, according to ADPH numbers.