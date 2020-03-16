UPDATED: JSU student tests negative for COVID-19 after delays; students adjusting to online courses

The results of a test for COVID-19 taken Thursday by a Jacksonville State University student came back negative after a four-day wait, the school announced this morning.

“This is excellent news for the patient and all of us here at Jacksonville State University,” read a news release on the school’s website, signed by acting president Don Killingsworth.

According to the release, several more people associated with JSU had been tested in the past few days for the virus.

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County on Monday morning.

"If we learn that a student, staff, or faculty member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we will share that information," the announcement read.

Don Killingsworth said last week at a press conference the tested student had fallen ill March 8 and had gone to the Student Health Center, where they referred him to a Regional Medical Center doctor who ordered the test.

Killingsworth said the student had isolated himself in a student housing building on campus until the results came back, while his roommates were quarantined in another location on campus. The school waited days longer than it had hoped for the result.

Testing delays

Raul Magadia, an RMC doctor who specializes in infectious diseases, said there are a number of factors that could have contributed to that delay.

Magadia said doctors can collect specimens for testing at RMC, but must send those samples to one of three labs located in Birmingham, Montgomery and California.

“Those tests are not done locally,” Magadia said. “We don’t have the machine.”

Magadia said doctors take the samples from a patient by swabbing their nose and throat, much like they do with the flu.

Once the specimen is at the lab, Magadia said, technicians inject it with chemical agents and use a machine to extract RNA, a type of genetic code, from it. If the RNA looks similar to the RNA found in the virus, it’s considered a match.

He said that process takes between four and six hours, not counting the amount of time it takes to transport specimens.

Magadia said one specimen from RMC was sent to a lab in Birmingham that opened Friday. He said the lab wasn’t expecting as many tests as it received, especially after two “drive-through” testing sites opened in the Birmingham area.

“Testing is actually dependent on the volume,” Magadia said.

Campus changes

Since announcing the student’s test and illness last week, the university has begun a shift to online-only instruction and many students living on campus have left. JSU has announced a number of changes to campus services, including extending some academic deadlines and closing its library to all but students, faculty and staff.

Some of JSU's roughly 9,000 students say the shift wasn’t too disruptive to their lives, while others were stressed at the abrupt change.

“It’s a little bit stressful, but it’s not too bad,” freshman Alyssa Newsom said. “The instructors have been really good at helping us adjust and open to questions.”

Newsom, her siblings and freshman Allison Massengale were the only people eating around 11 a.m. at the Theron Montgomery Building.

Massengale said most of her classes were “half online, half not,” anyway.

Both students said they planned to get their belongings later that day and head back to Section, their hometown.

Eric Drake, a sophomore music major, said many of his classes wouldn’t be easy to complete online.

“We have ensembles that we need to practice for and applied lessons where we have to find instruments,” Drake said.

Drake said he was concerned that many of his professors didn’t know how to work online.

“Half my classes, I haven’t heard anything about whether we’re moving it online or whether we’re going to take our grades as they stand,” Drake said.

Brandon Greene, another sophomore music major sitting with Drake, said he plans to buy a drum kit to complete his out-of-class assignments, which involve recording videos of himself playing and sending them to professors.

He said some of his classmates who may not have access to their instruments may have to get a little more creative.

“We might just have to get drumsticks and play it on a pillow or something, because not everybody has access to, like, a 6-foot-long marimba,” Greene said.

Freshman Emily Warren, said she was startled by how abruptly everything around her seemed to shut down.

“It kind of feels like the semester just stopped, like randomly, and we got no notice,” Warren said. “I was at work when we got the email and I had no idea.”

Warren, who was sitting with Drake and Greene, said she had to stay in Jacksonville because of work.

Warren, who works at a fast food restaurant near the school, said she worried about catching the virus through her job.

“I come into contact with a bunch of people,” Warren said. “They’re talking about closing down the lobby, but I still have to handle a lot of people’s money through the drive-thru.”

Magadia, the RMC physician, said the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better. He urged locals to expect weeks before the reports of the virus begin to decrease.

“Based on the China model, they started reporting cases in late December and last week, they just started peaking,” Magadia said. “It took them about 11 to 12 weeks to peak.”