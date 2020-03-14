UPDATED: JSU still waiting for student's COVID-19 results; campus clears out

UPDATE (6:04 p.m. March 15): JSU officials notified students and staff Sunday evening that it still has received no results of testing for COVID-19 in a student who became ill a week ago. The university's latest announcement said the student's condition is improving, though he remains in isolation. "We will share the results as soon as they become available," the announcement read. Two students who had been in isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient at a Georgia hospital earlier this month are now free from self-quarantine, the announcement said, and never showed any symptoms of illness.

Jacksonville State University officials announced Saturday they still had no results of a student’s test for COVID-19 as officials had expected.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

JSU announced on Thursday a student had fallen ill after returning to campus from out of state last weekend. The student was isolated in his dorm room, and three sites he visited on campus were to be sanitized, the university said. JSU has been awaiting test results on the student since Thursday.

“We share your frustrations and would like to explain what we understand about the situation,” a news release from the school Saturday evening read..

According to the release, the initial tests for COVID-19 came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and Alabama received few test kits, which were to be run in a state laboratory.

Three commercial laboratories in the state were able to run tests Saturday, the news release stated, but those labs were overwhelmed with the amount of tests. JSU’s release seems to indicate the university turned to one of those commercial labs.

“As of now, we have not been provided with the outcome of the test results that we are all awaiting,” the release said.

However, the release stated, two students who were quarantined last week after coming in contact in Georgia with a coronavirus patient are healthy and set to emerge from self-isolation Sunday.

JSU’s campus, meanwhile, was emptying of students over the weekend. The school announced a shift to online-only instruction on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 infections nationwide climbed.