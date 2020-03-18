UPDATED: Honda to shut down for a week; employees will get paid

LINCOLN - Honda announced this morning production at its Lincoln plant will shut down March 23 and resume March 31.
“Honda today announced that it would adjust production at all of its automobile production plants in North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a release Wednesday morning.
The company said that through the six-day shutdown, it will decrease production by 40,000 vehicles.
The company said it will evaluate the situation and make further adjustments to production as needed. It also said this shutdown will not negatively affect employees.
“During this time, Honda will continue full pay for all of its associates,” the release said. “This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”
This shutdown will also affect plants in Indiana, Ohio and Georgia, as well as plants in Canada and Mexico. It will affect in total 27,600 Honda employees throughout North America.
These plans are a stark contrast to earlier in the week when Honda said it would not shut down any facilities during the pandemic.
When reached for comment Monday after Lincoln city officials announced they would close municipal buildings, the company said it would remain open.
“We continue to actively monitor the situation in each area where Honda has facilities and will comply with all local, state and federal government requirements,” the company said in a press release Monday.
While the decision to shut down did not come from Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, the specific entity that runs the plant in Lincoln, it does come as coronavirus cases are being reported in Calhoun and St. Clair counties, both of which are near Lincoln.
While the plant is in Talladega County, which has not yet had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, it has employees from other counties and cities.
In its release Wednesday, while the company changed course citing economic reasons, it said it would use the shutdown to perform deep cleaning on all facilities. In its previous statement, the company said it was expanding sanitation and disinfection of facilities, and with this shutdown, it will be able to do so without interruption.
“In addition, Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants,” the company said Wednesday.
The company also announced Monday it would be employing social distancing policies at its facilities while they are open. These measures include staggering lunches and a temporary paid leave-of-absence program for anyone affected or with family affected by COVID-19. This program includes the ability for employees to use personal paid leave to care for their children.