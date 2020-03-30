UPDATED: Calhoun County counts 8 cases of COVID-19 as Alabama count tops 900

Alabama’s count of known COVID-19 patients topped 900 this afternoon, including five new cases in Calhoun County and additional cases in St. Clair and Talladega counties.
The state’s Public Health Department today reported a total of six deaths statewide from COVID-19, and the state’s count of patients testing positive for the virus stood at 921.
The number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Alabama continued to climb, with cases in all but eight of Alabama’s 67 counties. Cases in local counties remained relatively few on Monday, with 14 confirmed by the state in St. Clair County, eight in Calhoun County, six in Talladega County and five in Cleburne County.
The Anniston Star has made all our reporting on the COVID-19 crisis available for free. To help support this work, subscribe at annistonstar.com/subscribe.
The Birmingham area remained the worst-hit portion of the state with the largest known local outbreak, with at least 338 known cases in Jefferson and Shelby counties.
In addition to the deaths reported by the state — in Chambers, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Mobile and Tallapoosa counties — an Opelika hospital on Sunday reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 not yet confirmed by state officials.
According to that hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, the additional deaths haven’t been reported by the state “as there’s an official process that the ADPH must complete prior to adding to the COVID-19 state death count. EAMC is sharing COVID-19 information daily so as to keep area residents informed,” the hospital wrote in a daily update posted to its website for Sunday.
No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.
The known cases statewide come from at least 6,531 tests, the Public Health Department reported.
Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama, state officials Friday announced new restrictions on retail businesses, and banned public gatherings of 10 or more people. Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last two weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.
In Washington, Congress on Friday approved and President Donald Trump signed a relief package reportedly worth more than $2 trillion that includes cash payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses and other aid for some industries and hospitals.
And on Sunday night, Trump announced that federal government guidelines for social distancing to limit the spread of the virus will be extended through April 30.