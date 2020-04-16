UPDATED: Anniston’s Woodstock 5k canceled, as virus impedes planning and sign-ups

This year's Woodstock 5k and 1-mile fun run have been canceled, according to the Anniston Runners Club.

Alex Morrow, the Woodstock 5k race director, said by phone Thursday morning that the club’s board of directors fretted over the decision for weeks, weighing the odds of holding a successful race during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 race was to have been Woodstock’s 40th annual installment; the race has regularly drawn more than 1,000 participants in recent years.

“They are absolutely heartbroken over this,” Morrow said.

The 5k’s huge participation is at least partially why the event had to be canceled so far in advance, even if the pandemic ends before Aug. 1, the intended race day, Morrow explained.

“The fact it’s such a big race makes it a very fun event,” he said, “but the flip side of that is that planning has to start way in advance, and a lot of the costs are paid up front.”

Some financial troubles are immediately apparent. Woodstock usually has between 200 and 400 people registered by this time of year, Morrow said, but it’s sitting at 50 registrants right now. The small businesses that sponsor the race are also being hit by the pandemic’s effects, and with reduced income as consumers stay inside and avoid nonessential shopping, they’re not in a position to contribute.

Other money problems would crop up later; if the race did go on, it would have to compete with events meant to happen in the spring that had been postponed until fall. The Swampers 5k in Muscle Shoals, for instance, had been set for later this month. Now it’s on Aug. 1, the same intended date for the Woodstock.

“You’re going to see a ton of races competing for space,” Morrow said. “There are only so many runners out there, and when you start divvying up that pie, it’s only going to get worse.”

The domino effect of the pandemic will be felt beyond the race, the businesses that support it and the runners who participate. Woodstock raises about $10,000 per year for charity, Morrow said, money that won’t be available for community groups to meet local needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the postponement or cancelation of many events. The announcement about Woodstock comes just as Anniston would have been getting set to host another big annual athletic event, the Alabama Cycling Classic’s Sunny King Criterium and Noble Street Festival; those events were called off a month ago.

Current registrants for the Woodstock have had their registration fees moved to the 2021 race, Morrow said.

“For the 40th year, we really wanted to blow it out, to make it something special,” Morrow said. “We would have hated for the 40th to be one of the weakest races we’ve had.”