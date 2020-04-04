Unsought break, sunshine bring out the DIY crowd

Spring fever was in full swing as hundreds of do-it-yourselfers visited local hardware or home improvement stores earlier today searching for raw material for their domestic projects.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, people who might now have limited, rescheduled or no employment have spare time to finally fix a broken door, put in a garden or perhaps paint a room or two.
Shoppers at the Lowe’s of Anniston today were snapping up lawn equipment, BBQ grills and lumber for their particular pet project. Inside the store some customers sported masks and gloves while others went shopped without those protective measures.
Large markers were on the floor at the cash registers and the paint station to keep customers six feet apart. However some shoppers seemed to forget the guidelines as the six-foot rule was broken all over the store as shoppers passed one another in the towering isles of merchandise.
Saturday also happened to be a great day to get outside, warmth and sunshine drawing a pleasing contrast with recent weeks of rain and more rain.
James Heard of Saks carried a new weed trimmer from the store and said the extra time he now has because of the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis has allowed him to catch up on things around the house.
“My grass is getting out of control. I’ve got to do some weed eating, I’ve got to cut grass and hedges,” Heard said as he put the oddly shaped box in his vehicle.
“I’ve got a lot of extra time and I can get caught up on all the things I’ve been putting to the side so I can get caught up on that, all of my home improvements,” said Heard.
Heard spoke over the rumble of other customers who were wheeling their carts filled with plants, paints and hardware.
“I’m going to plant a garden too, plant some tomatoes,” said Heard.
At Warren Hardware in Jacksonville on Pelham Road South, a steady stream of customers were ringing a cowbell each time the front door was opened.
Customer Mike Douglas of Jacksonville said he is welcoming the extra time to do tasks around the house because of the COVID-19 crisis protocols.
“It’s giving us more time to stay home and do things, catch up on things that maybe we have neglected,” Douglas said as he reached for a set of gold colored door knobs.
“We’re going to replace a couple of doorknobs, we’re going to clean on some facia boards outside because over the winter they got a little mildew, clean it and stain some furniture,” Douglas said.
Debbie Tomlinson, who owns the hardware business with her husband, Chuck, said sales volume has increased significantly since mid-March.
“We’re selling Stihl power equipment, lawn equipment, lawn accessories, oil, canned fuel and pool supplies...because people are at home, they are doing their own home repairs,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said the increased demand has forced a curtailment in the hours of operation — tentatively the new hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We have to close just to get stuff done,” she said.