Unemployment up, more virus-related claims recorded

MONTGOMERY — More than 77,500 Alabamians filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Of the 77,515 total claims, 71,374 were related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, the state's unemployment rate went from 2.7 percent in February to 3.5 percent in March, according to information released by labor today. But the department warned that the new number doesn't capture most of the damage done by the coronavirus. That information will be reflected in the April rate released next month. The 3.5 percent compares to 3.3 percent in March 2019.
While still at very high levels, the number of initial unemployment claims last week has decreased slightly from the previous two weeks. The week of March 22-28 saw 80,984 unemployment claims made and the week of March 29 - April 4 saw an all-time high of 106,739 initial claims filed.
To assist those seeking unemployment benefits, the department announced a new online tool to allow claimants to track their unemployment claim through the process. The tool informs claimants on the status of their claim, what the next steps are, when to expect payment and any benefits already received. The tool can be accessed on the department's website at www.labor.alabama.gov.
“We have been working constantly to come up with innovative ways to help Alabamians get the answers they need during this period of uncertainty,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a news release. “We hope that this tool will help people find the information they need without them having to spend hours trying to contact us. We continue to urge patience as we are dealing with record numbers of unemployment compensation claims.”
Jefferson County led the state with 10,709 claims, followed by Mobile County with 7,019, Madison County with 5,501, Montgomery County with 4,407, Baldwin County with 3,750 and Tuscaloosa County with 3,617.
Calhoun County saw 2,745 new jobless claims filed in the same week. Added to new jobless claims for previous weeks, it’s clear that more than 8,000 people in the county have filed for unemployment since the first coronavirus-related restrictions were imposed on businesses.
In March, only 1,786 Calhoun County residents were on the unemployment numbers. The state always figures unemployment using data from the 12th day of the month, Labor Department spokeswoman Tara Hutchison said. The state reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.
Broken down by industry sector, manufacturing statewide had 11,608 unemployment claims in the last week, accommodation and food services had 7,796, retail had 7,149, health care and social assistance had 6,840, and administrative support, waste management and remediation services had 6,003. However, the largest block came from workers in the unclassified, or industry not available, section with 26,532.
Tim Lockette contributed reporting.