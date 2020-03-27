Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Alabama as cases continue climbing

Alabama recorded two new deaths this morning from COVID-19, and the state’s number of known cases reached 538 as the world grapples with the new coronavirus and the economically crippling effects of attempts to stop its spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its online count of cases this morning with the two new deaths, in Madison and Lauderdale counties. The first death was reported Wednesday in Jackson County. Since Wednesday morning, the state has reported 296 new cases of the disease, more than doubling the count reported on Tuesday.

Cleburne County on Wednesday saw its first case reported. On Friday morning, the total in St. Clair County stood at six cases. Talladega County had four known cases, and two cases were known in Calhoun County.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in those and other industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 10,000 Alabama workers filed unemployment claims last week, the state’s Labor Department said Thursday.

In Washington, the House of Representatives is expected today to approve a nearly $2 trillion relief package that includes cash payments to most Americans, though The New York Times this morning reported that at least two members of the House — one in each party — have signaled they might attempt to delay the bill’s passage.

Alabama’s Public Health Department on Thursday began updating the number of known cases on its website in real time, and seven new cases were added Friday morning. The department’s most recent update said the state’s known cases come from tests of at least 4,082 patients.

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Scott Harris said Monday. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama then was 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size was small.

Jefferson County remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with at least 173 cases of COVID-19 identified as of Friday morning. Neighboring Shelby County had at least 53 cases, the second-highest count among the state’s counties.

The rapid rise in reported cases in Alabama comes about a week after the state moved to expand testing, opening 17 screening sites as of Monday, with plans for as many as 25.