Turkey, ham giveaway helps many at Easter

Before coronavirus, Oxford resident Julia Campbell worked in a warehouse for Wakefield's, the Anniston-based clothing store chain. After the pandemic passes, he hopes she'll be back.
"I miss it," she said.
Campbell was among roughly a dozen people who gathered around an 18-wheeler in the Quintard Avenue Wakefield's parking lot Saturday morning, where volunteers unloaded frozen turkeys and canned hams, about 150 in all, paid for by store owner Bill Wakefield.
Some of those groceries went into the hands of volunteers from Victory Headquarters Christian Center. The church planned to take the meat, along with loaves of bread and goodie bags of Easter candy, to the city's public housing projects. Church members went door to door, offering for free the makings of an Easter dinner.
Some of the food would go to individual Anniston residents the church members believed would be in need. And some of the turkeys, between 30 and 50 of them, were set aside for former Wakefield's employees such as Campbell, laid off when a statewide public health order closed clothing stores across the state.
"I don't really even know how many there were, counting full time and part time," Wakefield said of the layoffs.
Wakefield was one of the first local business owners to talk about the potential enormity of COVID-19 and its economic effects. At a Chamber of Commerce forum in February, when the stock market was at all time highs and local unemployment at historic lows, he told the crowd he was worried the virus could affect manufacturers in China and leave shelves bare.
When the virus hit Alabama the next month, it hit even harder than that. To stop the spread of the virus, state officials ordered the closure of entire retail categories. People who sold sporting goods, books, and like Wakefield, clothing were among those who had to close and wait out the pandemic.
Alabama expanded its unemployment benefits for those hit by the state-ordered closures, but with jobless claims surging, just getting in the Department of Labor's online filing site hasn't always been easy.
"Still having some issues with it," said Judy Murphy of Anniston, who also worked in the Wakefield's warehouse. "A lot of people are."
Murphy was a tagger in the warehouse, sorting and tagging garments for sale in stores. Since she left, she's been doing what a lot of people have done during the pandemic. She's waiting.
"I've been doing good, I've been staying home, and making a few trips to the store, trying to stay away from people," she said.
Former Wakefield's employees still talk about their jobs in the present tense, and it's clear that both the workers and Wakefield expect to get back into business as soon as possible. It's just not clear when that will be.
"I really feel like we're going to be back open in some degree May 1," Wakefield said. "I don't know how much business we're going to do but we're going to have masks for all of our associates, we're going to have gloves, we're going to be ready."
Wakefield sees worries beyond the day the state allows stores to reopen, whenever that date is. He said he still expects supply to be a problem because of the interruption caused by the virus.
"A lot of our vendors are telling us, the big companies, the big boxes, are canceling their fall orders, and they don't know what to do," he said.
The only thing he's sure of is demand. People want to get out of the house, he said.
“Ladies like to shop," he said. "People are doing it now online, but that's hard to do with clothes. You've got to touch, to feel it. It's got to fit right.”
With stores and restaurants closed, volunteer work is perhaps the best reason to go out. Charles Gregory, the pastor of Victory Ministries, said his church will do only a broadcast service on Sunday. Still, a dozen of his church members were on hand Saturday to pick up and deliver food.
Gregory said their work was less about making sure people have a traditional Easter meal and more about letting them know God would provide.
"They are believers, and because of their belief they are blessed with benevolence," he said.