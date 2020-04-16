Trump talks Crimson Tide football attendance in COVID-19 update

President Trump name-dropped Alabama football Thursday evening in an address about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discussing how he wants to reopen the United States, Trump mentioned that sporting events could begin by playing in front of empty stands before including fans gradually. He then mentioned Crimson Tide football as an example of where he wants to get.
“Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game — or 110,000 to be exact — we want 110,000 people there. We want every seat occupied. Normal is not going to be a game where you have 50,000 people."
Bryant-Denny Stadium capacity was 101,821 for this past season, although current construction is expected to reduce it slightly. Athletics director Greg Byrne has told reporters it still should seat more than 100,000 people.