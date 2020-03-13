Testing rates questioned as Alabama reports no COVID-19

There were no cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the top official in the Alabama Department of Public Health said at a 5 p.m. press conference.
Fewer than 50 tests for the illness have been conducted in the state, state health officer Scott Harris said.
“We fully expect that in the coming days we will find cases, but at this time we do not have them,” he said.
Even though there are no confirmed cases of the disease in the state, Harris said, public health officials are urging people to avoid public gatherings with more than 500 participants. He said the department isn’t advising schools or workplaces to close yet.
With coronavirus cases increasingly clustered adjacent to the state, however, there’s increasing public skepticism about whether Alabama is testing widely enough to catch cases that do exist.
“Until the tests are widely available and affordable, we’re not really going to know the extent of what we’re dealing with here,” U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said in a teleconference with reporters Thursday. Jones, who held his teleconference after a Senate briefing on the virus, said most of the questions at the briefing were about a shortage of testing nationwide.
“Unfortunately, we did not get answers,” Jones said.
The state seemed to defy gravity this week, with the state coronavirus-free as the disease appeared in every surrounding state. Florida has 30 cases, with some in the Pensacola area. Mississippi reported its first presumed case Wednesday. Georgia’s 31 cases are clustered mostly in the Atlanta area and westward toward the Alabama state line. Cases have been reported in Polk and Floyd counties in Georgia, just across the state line from the Anniston area.
Even so, assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers confirmed Thursday that the state has seen no positive tests for the virus as of Thursday morning. Asked if Alabama might need to change its standards for who gets tested, she said the state was adhering to federal guidelines.
“We’re following the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control,” she said.
State health officer Scott Harris said Monday that the state is testing people who show coronavirus symptoms and who have traveled internationally or have had contact with a known COVID-19 patient. He said the state will also test people who have COVID-19 symptoms, even without travel or contact with victims, if tests eliminate other causes of those symptoms.
Rosemary Blackmon, executive vice-president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said her organization has checked with private labs and so far has heard of no positive test for COVID-19.
Still, she said, stories of coronavirus patients at Alabama hospitals continue to circulate.
“The rumor mill is going wild,” she said.
Anniston Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said one patient was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital this week, and came out negative.
Bass said online rumors about the hospital and the virus had been spreading throughout the week.
“There have been no positive tests for anybody at RMC,” he said.
Jones, the senator, said that rather than panicking, people should wash their hands and take other precautions to avoid transmission of the virus, even if there are no known cases in the state.
“It’s all the more important for people just to assume that the virus is around us,” he said.