State’s COVID-19 emergency status to end, but hospital staff say keep on masking

Very few people in Calhoun County have been vaccinated against COVID-19 for as long as Dr. Almena Free, but she hasn’t given up on social distancing yet.
“I’m not taking the chance. I still wear my mask,” said Free, chief of medical staff at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Free, who has worked with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, was the second person in line to get a coronavirus shot when they first became available in Calhoun County in late December. A little more than five months later, roughly three in 10 Calhoun County residents have had their first dose, the rate of deaths from the virus has slowed and Alabama’s state of emergency is set to end.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the state’s public health orders — which required people to stay home in April 2020 and then mandated masks — would end for good on May 31.
“We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic,” Ivey was quoted as saying in a press release issued Monday. Ivey and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris cited the fact that two-thirds of residents age 65 and up — the population most at risk of death because of the virus — have had their shots.
That high rate of vaccination has clearly had an effect. In Calhoun County, the death toll from the virus on Tuesday stood at 312, exactly where it was a week ago. Six people were hospitalized at RMC with COVID on Tuesday, Free said, far from the peaks the hospital reached in January.
Free said most of the doctors she knows are planning to continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces — and they intend to keep washing their hands frequently. Free said she exercises outdoors without a mask. But there are still a lot of unknowns out there.
Among the unknowns: how long the vaccine actually provides protection from the virus. Free said researchers are confident that vaccination provides protection for 90 days to six months, but beyond that, it’s unclear.
Studies have also shown only that the vaccine prevents symptomatic cases — meaning that people who have been vaccinated can still be carriers of COVID, she added.
Variant strains of the virus haven’t made much much headway into Alabama, but they are also a concern, Free said.
For months, public health officials have talked of the possibility of “herd immunity” — the idea that, with a sizable portion of the public vaccinated, the spread of the virus will be limited to a point that even unvaccinated people are protected from exposure. In recent weeks, some health experts have begun to question whether the U. S. will reach that status, partly because some people remain reluctant to get the vaccine.
Ivey on Tuesday called on Alabamians to get shots, citing a conference call with federal officials in which the governors were told doses of vaccine may be allocated away from states where there is declining demand. In an emailed announcement, officials of the governor’s office said there so far has been no effort to move doses away from Alabama — but Ivey urged residents not to postpone getting a shot.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” Ivey was quoted as saying. “The vaccine is free and could possibly save your life.”
Masks remain mandatory in some public places. Anniston’s city government requires them in city buildings. RMC CEO Louis Bass said masks will still be required at the hospital, in compliance with rules from federal agencies.
Bass said the hospital may soon review some of its current restrictions on the number of visitors patients can receive.