State hotline allows high-risk residents to make appointments for COVID vaccinations

People across Alabama who are 75 years or older or who work for first responder agencies can call a toll-free number to set up appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday.
People seeking vaccinations can call 855-566-5333 anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up appointments for vaccination. Appointment times are available no earlier than Jan. 18, according to the governor’s announcement.
According to the announcement, there are 350,000 people in the state who are 75 or older. Ivey’s announcement came with the caveat that people who call the hotline may still have to wait.
“It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low,” Ivey was quoted as saying in the release. “ADPH (the Alabama Department of Public Health) and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, ADPH announced that the hotline received 338,000 calls in its first few hours of operation. ADPH officials urged people who get a busy signal to call again later.
Demand for vaccines, first made available in Alabama in December, seems to be high. When Calhoun County emergency management officials announced earlier this week that they had a limited supply of vaccine available for people age 75 and up, hundreds showed up at the Anniston City Meeting Center to get their first shot. Health workers administered the last of those available vaccines Thursday.
As of Friday, at least 3,705 people in the county have had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.