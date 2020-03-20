State counts 106 COVID-19 cases; Ivey clarifies restrictions on businesses, gatherings

Gov. Kay Ivey today said some restrictions on public gatherings she’d announced Thursday will not apply to many workplaces, as the state said it had identified 106 patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

The update comes a day after an order from Ivey that, among other things, banned gatherings of 25 or more people. In a news conference Thursday shared on the internet, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris had said that order applied even to most workplaces; Ivey’s updated order says specifically that “all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more” are prohibited.

“In order to keep Alabama going, we must keep Alabama businesses going to the best of our abilities. I fully support the restrictions of social or recreational gatherings of 25 people or less and strongly encourage individuals to maintain a six-foot distance. However, this order was intended to apply to non-work-related gatherings. However, employers should take all necessary steps to meet these standards for employees and customers,” Ivey was quoted as saying in a statement announcing the updated order.

The new order also relaxes some limitations on child day care centers, allowing them to operate as long as they gather no more than 12 children in a room at one time and follow other safety guidelines.

Mapping the coronavirus

Left unchanged were parts of the order limiting restaurants and bars to delivery and carry-out service. Some restaurants around the state began laying off staff or closing entirely this week as demand plummeted with people avoiding public spaces and largely remaining at home.

State health officialsthis afternoon announced more than two dozen more confirmed cases in Alabama of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, bringing the total number of known patients to 106.

The announcement came the day after Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued orders aimed at slowing the virus. Restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving on-site, gatherings of 25 people or more people are banned unless a 6-foot distance can be maintained between them, and all elective surgeries are postponed to free up resources for an expected surge of patients as the disease spreads in the state.

The afternoon’s update to the Public Health Department’s tally of known cases brought Jefferson County’s total to 50 patients. Lee County had the second-highest count with 11, and Shelby had 10. Cases of the virus have been found in 20 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties. The number of cases has grown steadily in the week since the state announced its first five cases on March 13.