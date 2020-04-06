St. Michael’s Medical Clinic offering support for those diagnosed with COVID-19

St. Michael’s Medical Clinic is offering support to low-income, uninsured people diagnosed with COVID-19, the clinic announced.
By Monday afternoon, Calhoun County had more than 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a number that rapidly risen throughout the day, and two people had been hospitalized with the virus at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, according to the hospital’s CEO. The virus recognizes no distinctions in class or income, but health care accessibility does, and so leaders at the decades-old clinic created the COVID CARE program to address the needs of those living without insurance.
The free program includes daily calls from medical professionals to answer questions and monitor symptoms over time, like temperature (using home thermometers) and respiration. Trained staff can also address social and spiritual needs, and prescriptions as needed, according to a program flyer.
“It’s really for people who don’t have money in their bank account,” said Nanette Mudiam, executive director of the clinic. “We really need to support our vulnerable populations.”
Mudiam said the program was set to start next week, but several people needed services sooner than that. There are already seven people enrolled in the program, she said.
Enrolling in the program requires a positive test result for COVID-19. The clinic doesn’t perform testing; those who think they may have the virus can dial 211 for help finding testing resources, if they don’t have a primary doctor. Most people with confirmed cases of coronavirus won’t need hospitalization, Mudiam said, but they will need support in staying quarantined to avoid spreading the virus further.
“We’re ultimately providing support for them to really isolate, to adhere to their quarantine by assessing any needs they might have that can be met not only by local nonprofit agencies, but also by the churches nearby.”
Those needs might include ordering and delivering groceries and cleaning supplies, and connecting people to resources. For some, like members of the homeless population, it could be offering a place to stay so there’s somewhere safe to quarantine.
People who meet the criteria can call 256-240-5505 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to discuss enrollment. The service is also available in Spanish.
“We really believe that as community health workers this is the best we could offer the community,” Mudiam said. “You have some advocates, and we’ll be calling to assist you.”