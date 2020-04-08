Sparklight donates $4,000 to Community Enabler

A local nonprofit on Wednesday was expecting its financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic to get a lot lighter after a national cable providerannounced plans to donate thousands to it.

More coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

Lost your job to COVID-19? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

According to a Wednesday news release, Sparklightwill donate $4,000 to Community Enabler Developer in Anniston.

The news release stated the donation to Community Developer is part of $150,000 in donations the company plans to make to food banks across the United States.

“Meals on Wheels and local food banks are fulfilling the critical need of feeding at-risk community members who otherwise might go hungry due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sparklight CEO and President Julie Laulis is quoted as saying. “We are proud to support their mission through donations that will help provide immediate aid to individuals who have been hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.”

Maudine Holloway, the director of Community Enabler, said a Sparklight representative told her last week that her nonprofit would get the donation.

Holloway said Sparklight has helped the nonprofit several times before, but it has never donated this much money. She said the bulk of the donation will be used to buy food, and the remainder will help Community Enabler cover its building’s utilities.

“We’re just thankful to the good Lord,” Holloway said.