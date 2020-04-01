Some taxpayers filing early, despite COVID-19

For Frank Reid, April is usually busier than this.
A tax preparer in Saks, Reid typically spends the first half of this month meeting with taxpayers at his office on McClellan Boulevard and helping sort out receipts and W-2s in advance of the mid-April tax deadline.
This year, many of his customers are dropping off their documents and talking to Reid by phone. And there just aren't as many customers as there normally would be.
"It's slowed down a lot this week and last week from what it would normally be," Reid said.
State and federal officials last month pushed income tax deadlines back, from the usual April 15 to July 15. It was one of several measures governments have taken to try to offset the catastrophic economic effects of COVID-19.
Stock markets have plunged and unemployment claims have surged since the coronavirus began to spread through the U.S. population last month. A disease that originally seemed limited to overseas travelers is now filling U.S. hospitals with thousands of patients.
Alabama officials ordered limits on restaurants and the closure of "non-essential" businesses last month to curb the spread of the disease, likely sending thousands home without a paycheck. The tax-filing delay was intended to ease the burden on them.
For Reid, it means less work at what's normally a peak time of year. Even so, business hasn't entirely dried up. For some people, hardship is a good reason to file their taxes as soon as possible.
"We're encouraging everyone who's going to get a refund to go ahead and file," he said. He said some of his recent customers have filed because they need refund money as soon as possible.
He said he's also heard from a few Social Security recipients — people who may not have any taxable income at all — about filing for the first time in years.
The reason is the federal $2 trillion stimulus. Federal officials have said they'll likely send stimulus checks — around $1,200 per person for people who make less than $75,000 per year — to the bank account or address each taxpayer listed in their 2018 or 2019 return.
IRS officials earlier this week said Social Security recipients should file tax returns, even if they don't owe tax, in order to get stimulus money. A group of Democratic senators on Tuesday called on the IRS to make payments automatically without requiring a tax return, according to a report by NBC News.
Early April is also typically a peak time for volunteer tax preparers, helping low-income people ready their taxes — but not this year. Shannon Jenkins, director of the United Way of East Central Alabama, said the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program typically hosted by the nonprofit is closed for now.
Contagion concerns and the delayed filing deadline are the reasons for the closure.
"We tried doing a service where we people dropped off their documents," he said. "As awareness grew about what the risks are from COVID-19, we decided to close them for now."
He said the volunteer sites may reopen before the July 15 deadline, if the disease threat passes.
Jenkins said people can file simple tax returns for free through myfreetaxes.org, a site set up by the United Way and H&R Block.