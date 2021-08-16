Some Randolph Park students sent home Monday to quarantine

Some students at Randolph Park elementary school were sent home on Monday, possibly due to COVID-19 exposure, according to parents.
Monday was just the fourth full day of classes for students.
Anniston Schools superintendent D. Ray Hill said Monday night he will release more information about the situation Tuesday morning.
“Right now, I’m still trying to collect data because a lot of this stuff just hit today,” Hill said.
On Monday, a steady stream of parents were picking up their masked kids at the school.
Damita Curry said she received a phone call from the school system instructing her to pick up her child.
“One of the kids got COVID, I guess,” Curry said.
Her son, a fifth grader, was instructed to stay home for 10 days.
“It puts a burden on me. I have to find somebody to keep my child while I go to work,” Curry said.
Tameca Matthews said her daughter, a fourth grader, was also sent home Monday.
Matthews was concerned that only certain grades were being sent home instead of shutting down the entire school.
“They’re saying they’re going by which kids had COVID or whatever, but all the kids had been in contact because they ride the bus, they all go into the lunchroom together, they’re all in the same classroom, they all use the same bathrooms,” Matthews said.
Matthews said she will have to take time off from her job at Honda to tend to her child.
“They could just let them do homeschool like they did last year,” she said.
Anniston school board member Joan Frazier said Monday that the possibility of virtual school is not in place this year for students who are sent home.
“Whether it’s Anniston or any other school system, we’re playing with different rules now. We can’t shut down and offer virtual only at this point,” Frazier said.
“My understanding is of what the expectations are from the state level, and so in my mind then that leaves the only alternative that we or anybody else has is to do the proper contact tracing and then go from there,” Frazier said.
In Anniston City Schools, masks are required.
No school in Alabama can require students to be vaccinated against COVID, due to a state law passed earlier this year.