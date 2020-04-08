Social disruption alters worship plans for Easter

HEFLIN — Church pastors in Cleburne County are making plans for Easter services this Sunday, even as they speak of the unprecedented circumstances in which those plans are being carried out.
“I’ve talked to guys much older than me and none of them can equate to what we’re dealing with,” said Brent Thompson, 49, pastor of Heflin Baptist Church.
His church’s pews will be empty Sunday, with only himself, a couple of camera operators and some singers to produce a live stream to reach his congregation as its members shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson said the church previously had two services planned like last year to accommodate extra worshipers, and signs — which have now been taken down — had been put up around Heflin to advertise the Easter services.
This Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive Sunday that Thompson has preached online to a congregation that’s not held services together in the church since March 15.
“We’re staying with the live stream right now. I just really sense like that’s the safest way to keep everybody safe and still get the message out to the largest number of people. We’re living through times like we’ve never lived before,” Thompson said by phone on Wednesday.
Thompson, said he’s been in the ministry for 34 years, 27 of those years as a pastor, and he’s never seen anything like what is going on now. The words spoken by pastors and Christian leaders over the course of the pandemic “are probably without a doubt the most important words that have spoken in our lifetime.”
Thompson believes that the body of Christ will respond to the words and God will open a floodgate of revival in this nation based on what everyone is going through right now.
Thompson said that it will be heart-wrenching to not see and talk directly to his congregation this Sunday.
“I miss the congregation tremendously, I’m a people person, I’ve been in the people business all my adult life,” he said, “I know that God has created us for relationships with him and with each other.”
Thompson is looking forward to the day when the pandemic has passed and his congregation files back into the church.
“We’ve all been challenged beyond what we ever thought possible but I’m also understanding that when we talk about normal, it will be a new normal, nothing will be exactly like it was as if there was never a pandemic,” said Thompson.
Chad Morgan, pastor at the New Harmony Baptist Church in Heflin, plans to stream a sunrise service and then have another streaming service at 10 a.m.
The church had been holding a service where worshipers parked their cars in the parking lot and tuned in on their car radios to hear the sermon.
Morgan said that he has halted the parking lot services as the pandemic intensifies.
“So my thinking was — not that people would be out of their cars at church — but they may leave there and go somewhere. I thought it would be better if people stay home for the next couple of weeks,” said Morgan.
Morgan has preached a message of encouragement recently, noting that there were pandemics and tragedies during biblical times but not in recent times that anyone can remember.
“I believe there will be an awakening from this. I believe we’ll see people come back that’s been away and I believe we’ll see people come to the Lord though,” said Morgan.
This Sunday Morgan said he will deliver a message about the resurrection of Christ to his congregation and he looks forward to the day when everyone can come back for a homecoming.
“At our church we’ve got a different thing going on, we’ve been building a new fellowship hall and it’s nearing completion and probably will be completed before we get back all together,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the pandemic is the hardest thing he’s ever encountered as a pastor.
“Nobody has ever done it before, there’s nobody that can give you a right or wrong answer, it’s just the decisions you make, some are going to like them, some are not going to like them,” said Morgan.
Pastor Chris Cone at the Ranburne United Methodist Church plans to continue his use of social media to reach his congregation.
Cone has been emailing a church bulletin with links to videos that his congregation has been uploading, which include singing, reading of the scriptures and praying.
Cone plans to have streaming service Sunday morning and then hold an afternoon “parking lot church” in conjunction with Wise Chapel Methodist Church near Ranburne on Alabama 46.
Cone said before everything shut down he had ordered butterflies for the congregation’s children to raise and release Easter morning. Now Cone will produce a video of the release and post it to YouTube for the children to watch. Cone said some of the butterflies will be released at the parking lot service at Wise Chapel Sunday afternoon.
Cone, like the other pastors, is coming to terms with the current pandemic and said similar events like the Black Plague which killed a third of Europe have happened in the past.
“We are a resurrection people, we’re not going to be dead forever, we will be alive forever and of course we do celebrate that but the resurrection is who we are, that is innate in our beings,” said Cone.
“We suffer as anybody would in this world but Christ always gives new life,” Cone said.