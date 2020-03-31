Small business owners looking for path forward after state-ordered closures

The first week after nonessential businesses were shut down by state order has been hard for Leslie Heindl.
Beauty salons like Heindl’s Jacksonville shop, Icon Salon & Boutique, were included in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s list of nonessential businesses last week, which shut down many of the state’s retail, entertainment and non-healthcare businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Business had been good in the weeks leading up to the closure, Heindl said by phone Tuesday.
“This is the busiest time of year for hairdressers, because people are getting ready for summer and proms and weddings,” Heindl said. “Things were good.”
Heindl, a mother who lives just outside Jacksonville, said the business she owned and operated was her sole source of income. She’d called her accountant for advice about applying for economic injury disaster loans, made available to Alabama businesses just over a week ago, but was waiting to hear back, she said. What she’s read online has been difficult to follow and makes no guarantee about how the loans work.
“You apply for it not knowing when or if or how you’re going to pay it back, is the gist I’m getting,” she said.
To help with some of the confusion about the loans, Jacksonville State University’s Small Business Development Center has offered its help advising business owners in Calhoun, Blount, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, St. Clair and Talladega counties, according to a release sent by the college Monday.
Attempts to reach the office at the phone number listed in the release were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
According to the release, Alabama small businesses can apply for loans up to $2 million, with for-profit companies at a 3.75 percent fixed interest and non-profits at 2.75 percent fixed interest rates. The loans can have up to 30-year terms, the release says, and be used to pay debts, payroll and bills.
Businesses counted among essential retailers have remained open, though they’ve taken on responsibility for curbing infection in areas accessible to the public.
Bill Newman, owner of Oxford Lumber and Jacksonville Home Center, among other hardware stores, said his employees have been sanitizing several times per hour, offering curbside order pickup and free delivery within 6 miles of his stores.
“We’re trying especially to protect our elderly and those with weakened immune systems,” Newman said by phone.
He said management at the lumberyard told him last week had been one of the busiest weeks they’d seen, with people off work and picking up materials for decks and projects they’d been putting off while their jobs kept them occupied. People are painting and planting, he said. That’s good news for his employees, he said, who have seen no layoffs or hour cuts to make ends meet for the business. Professionals like builders and contractors are still working hard, too, he said, and didn’t seem to have been affected by the virus.
Common household items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer have been difficult to keep in stock, he said, and N95 masks, generally earmarked for the medical community, are in short supply. Stock has otherwise been stable, he said.
“We’re going to march on and serve this community,” Newman said. “If people have projects to do we’re going to be here for them for that.”
Heindl, the salon owner, said she’s still feeling out her next steps, and praying for the pandemic to pass before times become more desperate. Still, she said, there have been upsides.
“Not everything that’s come from it has been bad,” Heindl said. “We’re spending more time with our family and things are slower. But you don’t want to have that like this.”