Small business loans arriving for early applicants

Lost revenue has left business owners searching for a way to stay solvent during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in northeast Alabama joining millions nationwide in applying for loans.
Ann Welch, owner of Nunnally’s Framing on Noble Street in Anniston, said Wednesday that business at her shop had dropped by more than 80 percent in the weeks since Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health ordered nonessential businesses to close. Friends of the store dropped off framing projects, she said, which offered a modest revenue, but not enough to pay or occupy Welch’s four part-time employees. They were later furloughed, while Welch herself has moved to an appointment-only schedule.
But even if the shop isn’t doing business, there are still costs associated with the building where it’s located, such as liability insurance, property tax and any number of other costs that quickly add up.
“There are a lot of expenses to the building, sitting here with nothing going on in it,” Welch reflected.
Offsetting those costs — along with payroll, mortgages and any number of other expenses — has become the war small businesses have to wage to stay afloat. The battle, though, is accessing federal funding meant to address those shortfalls.
Like many others, Welch applied for loans through the Small Business Administration soon after Ivey announced Alabama residents had been made eligible. The administration offered two loans: The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provided up to $10,000 to eligible businesses, treating the COVID-19 impact as a natural disaster, and the Paycheck Protection Program could provide more, with more specific rules about how the money could be spent.
Demand dried both wells quickly, with more than $349 billion in funding depleted for the paycheck program by mid-April. Federal leaders issued another round of stimulus funding that reopened paycheck program applications Monday; meanwhile, according to the Small Business Administration website, applications for the disaster loans have been halted.
“Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis,” a message on the site reads.
However, the programs did work for Welch, who said she’d received a partial advance from the disaster loan, and her paycheck protection plan application had also been approved.
The payment protection loans have to be used immediately, she said, which may make them a poor fit for her business. Her employees have already stabilized after the furlough, and Welch would rather use the money when she can reopen to full capacity and bring them back permanently.
“What would really be bad is opening up too soon and, in a month or so, things spike and we have to close again,” she said.
Other local businesses have had their applications approved too, according to Ken Grissom, director of Jacksonville State University’s Small Business Development Center.
Grissom said more than 250 businesses in the center’s 10-county service area have taken advantage of its free services in the last several weeks, including hands-on help filing applications for the paycheck program. Grissom said the application process can be complex for those who aren’t familiar with it, especially under the stress of an endangered business.
“All of a sudden their revenue streams were taken away, but rent has been ongoing, utilities have been ongoing, and payroll,” Grissom said. “But we’ve got clients that have paid their folks right through this thing. It’s been amazing to see the resilience of the businesses.”
Grissom said that the center had 660 clients before the influx of new businesses, including Welch; like her, many of them also applied for aid. There are just four other staffers in the development center, Grissom said, thanking Lindsay Frey, Anna Fang, Joseph Grimes, and Cassie Chandler each by name during a phone call Wednesday. The sudden demand led to late nights and weekend hours, Grissom said, with the staff sticking to their jobs when the university dismissed for spring break.
He said totals for how much money clients have received won’t be available until later in the year, when clients can be surveyed, and noted that the center doesn’t decide any awards or have a role in disbursement.
He encouraged business owners to reach out to the center and learn more about how they might get help.
“I would encourage them to call us and let’s talk through the particulars, and see if it’s a good fit for their business,” Grissom said. “We can help them through the application component of it and take away the intimidation factor of applying.”
Center staff can be reached at 256-782-5271. Grissom said the staff is working remotely, but a message left at the number will be forwarded to staff, who will call back.
Welch said her application process had been simple enough, with help from Grissom. Her store will reopen Friday, she said, following the governor’s announcement that social distancing rules will be relaxed Thursday night. It will be a very different experience, she said, with masks and gloves and other standards of the pandemic. But in spite of those challenges, she said, she was happy to have seen positivity in the community, such as help from the business center.
“I’m just grateful to the people in our community that are willing to help, and I’m hoping to be able to put all my people back to work,” Welch said. “Like everybody else, we’re just taking this a day at a time.”