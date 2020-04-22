Sheriff: Jail population reaches 22-year low during pandemic

Overcrowding problems that have long plagued the Calhoun County Jail were gone this week after steadily declining over the past several months, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Wade said Wednesday the jail, which houses the county’s male inmates, and the Anniston City Jail, which the county uses to house the female inmates, had a combined population of about 390.
“It hasn’t been this low since ’98 or so,” Wade said.
Wade said the county jail was designed to hold only 400 inmates at a time, but the population has exceeded that number for years, at one point reaching nearly 700.
Wade said the decrease “naturally occurred,” meaning deputies have gotten fewer calls and reports, leading to fewer arrests, through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has scared people,” Wade said. “Even people who have committed crimes are scared.”
Local judges, meanwhile, have taken more guilty pleas from nonviolent offenders who the law mandates must be sentenced to probation.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell said Wednesday he didn’t know what caused the jail’s shrinking population, but he hoped he and his fellow judges helped.
Howell said he and District Judge Randy Moeller had been using the jail’s multi-purpose room as a courtroom and hearing the guilty pleas of those who have been charged for the first time with Class D felonies, whom the law requires be sentenced to probation.
“Folks are getting out who would get out anyway,” Howell said.
According to Howell, defense attorneys have been especially active in trying to get their clients out of the jail since the pandemic started.
“They’re trying to limit the exposure to the virus,” Howell said.
Howell said those charged with misdemeanors aren’t guaranteed probation, and he takes several factors into consideration when handing down sentences.
Unless a misdemeanor defendant has COVID-19, Howell said, the virus isn’t one of those factors.
Community leaders in January set a $6-million-plus expansion plan for the jail, which Calhoun County Commission Chairman Tim Hodges said Wednesday was still in place.
“It’s just kind of been idle during all of this COVID-19 situation,” Hodges said.
In 2019, the commission allotted nearly $100,000 to a pre-trial release program for nonviolent inmates who couldn’t afford bond. Hodges said that program was still operating.
Wade said the lower numbers also create safer surroundings for jail staff, who had sometimes previously found themselves outnumbered and in danger as the overcrowding amplified tensions between them and inmates.
“Instead of 60 or 70 in a section, when you have 30 in a section, you have less-heated tensions,” Wade said.
For the first time in a while, Wade said, the jail is almost fully staffed. Like the jail population, he said those empty positions had also been steadily declining. He said it’s possible the commission raising starting pay in 2018 for corrections officers to $12 per hour could have been a factor in filling those jobs.
“As long as we are competitive with other agencies in our area, I think we’ll be able to keep them,” Wade said.
He said he doesn’t expect the economic downturn caused by the pandemic to affect jail staffing. However, he said, a “bad” economy could be an advantage to keeping jail staff.
“When the economy is bad, government jobs are more attractive,” Wade said. “It might not be as much, but it’s steady with good benefits,” Wade said
He said the smaller population also makes it easier to keep the jail clean, and that he’s proud of the staff and inmates who’ve kept it sanitized.
“They worked really hard to keep the jail as disinfected as possible,” Wade said.