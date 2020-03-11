Seitz: JSU, OVC still discussing virus; NCAA bars fans from March Madness

While the NCAA considers what precautions it should take because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz says his school and the Ohio Valley Conference are discussing potential responses.
Seitz said he recently participated in a conference call of OVC athletics directors to "take everything into account" and discuss contingencies. He acknowledged that new information about the virus is released daily.
"Safety of our athletes, staff and fans are our No. 1 priority," he said.
Seitz said that for now, no decision has been made to cancel or limit the conference's spring sports championship events. That includes the OVC softball championships, which Oxford's Choccolocco Park will host.
NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that its men's and women's basketball tournaments will be conducted without fans and only essential personnel and limited family attendance. The OVC's basketball tourneys were completed this past weekend.
Seitz said the OVC athletics directors' meeting by conference call was to prepare plans for possible scenarios. He gave as an example if a state or federal authority were to limit public gatherings of a certain size, the OVC wants to have a potential plan.
"We want to make the best decision we can make and be proactive, not reactive," Seitz said.
The NCAA established a COVID-19 advisory panel March 3 to help guide NCAA schools. On Tuesday afternoon, Emmert announced that the NCAA consulted with its advisory panel and public health officials in deciding not to allow fans at its events.
The First Four NCAA men's basketball tournament games in Dayton, Ohio, next week already were to be played without fans in attendance. The Ohio governor had announced mass gatherings are prohibited in his state.
The Southeastern Conference announced new sterilization procedures for locker rooms and the basketballs used for this week's men's basketball tournament in Nashville, but for now, fans will be allowed to attend.
The Ivy League canceled its postseason tournament. The College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament has been canceled as well.
The Golden State Warriors of the NBA will play home games without fans. They are under a San Francisco Health Office order that does not allow groups of 1,000 people or more at events.