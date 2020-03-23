Second COVID-19 case in Calhoun County; Alabama count nears 200 on Monday

State officials reported a second case of COVID-19 in Calhoun County this afternoon, as the state’s count of patients with the disease rose to 196.

No information about the second Calhoun County patient was immediately available. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

A Monday afternoon update to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website showed the first known cases in three new counties: Franklin, Houston and Tallapoosa. The update brought the day’s total to 39 new known cases Monday, the most in a single day since the state reported its first cases March 13. No one in Alabama is known to have died from the disease.

The new Calhoun County report adds to a case reported on Wednesday. There are three cases in neighboring St. Clair County, and one in Talladega County.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Monday afternoon news conference in Montgomery that was streamed live on the internet.

The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama is 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size remains small. The state will identify more patients as more are tested, he said.

“Testing continues to be a concern for us,” Harris said. A shortage of specimen collection kits — swabs and sample tubes — is limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus, he said. Every state in the country is seeking such materials, Harris said, and states are competing with each other to procure them.

“A lack of these screening materials is the great limiting factor” in testing, he said.

Earlier Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list with 10 more known cases of the disease, and said the results came from 230 new tests.

Jefferson County is the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 86 cases of COVID-19 identified as of Monday morning.

The Public Health Department still reports no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

The Public Health Department said this morning that 1,832 tests had been conducted statewide, up from 1,602 on Sunday.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.