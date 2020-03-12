SEC suspends all recruiting through March 30; spring football practice up to individual schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In light of widespread concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeastern Conference has taken the unprecedented step to suspend all on- and off-campus recruiting across all its sports through March 30, league commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.
"We did have conversations about recruiting, as I referenced, and have stopped off-campus and on-campus recruiting for a period of time. That could be extended," Sankey said during a news conference Thursday morning inside a nearly-empty Bridgestone Arena. "I've identified the NCAA needs to fully engage on this issue as well. The practice issue may be for them nationally. I think we had some conversations. I don't know that we came to a destination, so that means it's still on that list that we're creating."
The commissioner and the SEC's collective athletics directors held a teleconference about 10:30 a.m. Thursday where it was decided to cancel the remainder of the SEC men's basketball tournament going on in Nashville this week, along with all regular-season competition through the end of March.
The decision came down about an hour before Alabama and Tennessee were scheduled for a noon tip to begin the second day of tournament action. Both teams were already in Bridgestone Arena preparing to play when word came down that the event was canceled.
Although spring and winter sports have been the most affected, football hasn't gotten away unscathed, though the SEC is leaving any decisions regarding the continuation of spring practice up to "the discretion of individual institutions," a conference spokesperson said Thursday.
"I was on a conference call with one of our athletic departments where that was asked. Our athletic directors talked about that afterwards," Sankey said. "We've limited the size clearly of on-campus events, and campuses are (making any further decisions) individually, but I don't have a prescriptive list right now around what's going to happen with spring practice, spring football."
Alabama is currently set to begin spring practice Friday before a week-long hiatus for the university's already scheduled Spring Break and would return March 23. Auburn was set to begin spring practice Monday. Neither program has announced any changes to its previously announced practice schedule.
"There's no list for any of this. I have an undergraduate degree, a Masters degree from Syracuse. This was never in one of my Masters classes," Sankey said. "We have a few law degrees in our their offices. I checked with each of them. No, they never had this one in our law school classes. So that's reality. We're learning. We're making the best decisions on the best available information."