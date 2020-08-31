Schools reporting infections as Calhoun County's coronavirus count rises

Coronavirus infections in Calhoun County are on the rise again, with 2,377 people in the county infected and 30 dead from the virus, according to numbers released Monday morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The spread of the virus is beginning to affect local schools, where COVID-19 infections are few but quarantine rules have sent dozens of students home because they were in contact with infected people.
"We probably have about 200 out of school right now," said Donald Turner, superintendent of Calhoun County Schools. The county school system is the area's largest, with about 8,200 students across multiple elementary and high schools.
Turner said only five students in the county system have had confirmed infections, and school officials believe all those infections came from contacts with people outside of school.
Still, he said, quarantine rules can in some cases send an entire class home because they were exposed to an infected student or teacher.
Jacksonville City Schools, in an announcement over the weekend, reported that a student at Kitty Stone Elementary tested positive for the virus on Friday.
"All parents of students who were deemed as 'close contacts' were notified by school personnel," an announcement on the school's website read. "The affected classroom is closed and will be sanitized before personnel return."
Attempts to reach Jacksonville superintendent Mike Newell for comment were not immediately successful Monday morning.
The virus surged both locally and statewide in July, an increase that state officials attributed to the end of the first wave of public health restrictions combined with social events over the Independence Day holiday. State health officials imposed an order making face masks mandatory in public in mid-July, and shortly thereafter, the daily count of new cases began to drop.
Over the past week, the number of new daily cases appears to be slowly rising again, both in Calhoun County and across the state. By this weekend, the state was averaging around 1,000 new cases per day.
There were 117,152 Alabamians with confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, according to ADPH numbers. The virus has killed 2,083 people in the state.
This story will be updated.