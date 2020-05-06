Schools hoping for graduation ceremonies despite pandemic

It’s a milestone most high-school seniors look forward to each year. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was almost taken away this year.
Local schools say they’ve had to change the way they plan for graduation, as traditional ceremonies do not meet Gov. Kay Ivey’s most recent health order, which bans gatherings of 10 or more non-working people.
Some schools said they’ve chosen to postpone festivities until the summer, while others said they’re still making plans and coming up with ideas to celebrate this year’s graduating class while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
‘We want it to be traditional’
Jacksonville High School Principal Russ Waits said Wednesday he was worried that graduation day might not come for his seniors, which is why he was thrilled when the school solidified plans for the ceremony the day before.
“The fact that we’ve been able to schedule or plan anything is a relief for me,” Waits said.
Waits said the ceremony is set for July 23, preceded by a breakfast for seniors and an award ceremony that day. He said he’s hoping the school can hold prom that week, as well.
Waits said he hoped the ceremony would be as traditional as possible, even though the school had to move it back by two months.
“We want it to be traditional, in Jacksonville fashion,” Waits said. “I imagine there will be a little more emotion from our student speakers because of the conditions they’ve been under.”
He said some details, like how many guests the students can invite and how far apart their seats will be spaced, will be determined later.
‘We want one, bad’
Jody Whaley, principal of Saks High School, said Tuesday he doesn’t know where or how, but his seniors are having a graduation ceremony.
He said the school is waiting for guidance from Ivey and the State Department of Education before making any solid plans.
“I just know we want one, bad,” Whaley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s June or July.”
Hopefully, Whaley said, seniors will be able to have prom and graduation in the same week.
“It’d be a good week if we did all that,” Whaley said.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said in April at a Board of Education meeting he hoped to have ceremonies in June, preceded by awards ceremonies and prom that week.
‘We’re going to work together’
Anniston High School Principal Charles Gregory said Wednesday the school hadn’t set any plans, but had talked about several ideas for a safe, socially distant ceremony.
“Collectively, we’re going to work together to give them the best possible graduation,” Gregory said.
He said they’d considered a “drive thru” ceremony, where students could drive in a line and, at one point, get out of the car to get their diploma and pictures.
He said they’d also thought of having a “virtual” ceremony, where a limited number of students could walk across the stage and get their diploma at a time while someone takes a photo or video, and combine them into a collage or longer video.
He said he hoped the valedictorian could live-stream their speech or record it in a podcast to be played before the ceremony starts.
The Cleburne County Board of Education announced Monday it also had made no plans for graduation. Superintendent Chad Young said the district was waiting for guidance from Ivey and the Education Department before it did so.
‘Obstacles into opportunities’
Waits said he saw how glad seniors were to see each other Monday when they came to the school to pick up their caps and gowns. For them, he said, graduation may be more meaningful.
“I think that coming back and ending well, ending with a ceremony like graduation, will bring closure to this chapter of their lives,” Waits said.
Gregory said graduation ceremonies have always been important, because they recognize the work students have done for about
“The high school graduation is the capstone event of that educational career,” he said.
Gregory said the ceremonies also honor students’ families, too.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” Gregory said. “There were family members who have been instrumental through their elementary, middle and high school days.”
Gregory said he hated that students wouldn't get a “normal” graduation but he hoped the changes would be a lesson in resilience.
“It’s an opportunity to demonstrate a very important principle in life, that we cannot control all of the things that happen to us,” Gregory said. “We have to turn our obstacles into opportunities.”