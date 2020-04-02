School systems working long hours to make Monday remote learning real

The thing nobody tells you, a local father said Thursday, is that having kids out of school costs a lot in groceries.
“The kids are constantly eating, so we have to cook every day,” said Darius Lott, an Oxford father of two. “They get bored and eat snacks. I’ve never seen my kids eat this much.”
Like other children across the state, Lott’s kids — third-grader Aleece and first-grader Zion, students in the Oxford City Schools system — have been out of class for more than two weeks, after the state’s Department of Public Health and Department of Education announced classes were canceled until at least April 6, a decision made to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Schools are expected to be back in session Monday, though state Superintendent Eric Mackey said all learning will be done remotely, either online or in take-home packets.
By Thursday afternoon, Lott’s older daughter’s teacher reached out to explain how classes would work. Lott said that with him and his wife working, he would probably have to find child care.
“We’re probably going to send the kids to stay with my mom and my wife’s mom,” Lott said, noting that both live in Mobile. “We’ll have to get the internet set up at her house.”
Most local school systems have announced at least tentative plans for how kids will take courses on Monday, in spite of the unexpected, rapid shifts in the needs of students over the last few weeks.
Making plans, fast
There’s no standard training course to teach educators about closing down and reopening schools during a pandemic — for now, anyway — but local school faculties are compensating with long nights of work and lots of conferencing, according to Ray Hill, superintendent of Anniston City Schools.
“That kind of work has increased; we’re working into the evenings simply because of the changes that keep coming by,” Hill said by phone. “We were prepared to do the work. Was there a plan in place, initially? No, but everybody was hitting the ground running and knocking things out.”
Classes will start again Monday and some staff will head back into school buildings, though they’ll be practicing social distancing, and the custodial staff at each school is going to do a second, thorough scrub-down of the buildings, just to be safe. Students will either access lessons online, or if they don’t have internet access, by working from take-home packets that can be turned in later.
Some expectations have been shifted; staff members have been told to be flexible about receiving assignments, on the chance that internet problems or power outages knock students off track. But there’s a plan in place, something on which the school system can iterate as it works through the rest of the school year.
“The issue we’re having is that we want to make sure we have the correct contact information from all the parents,” Hill said. “Cell phone numbers change, emails change.”
He asked that parents either update their information through ClassDojo, an online learning platform used in the school system, or call or email the school system to confirm. He said that staff members have been calling families just to check on them, and they want to be sure they can get in touch as the year goes on.
Getting the word out
Local teachers from other school systems are working the phones, too. Dalton Turner, a coach and seventh-grade civics and geography teacher at Saks Middle School, part of the Calhoun County Schools system, had been calling parents of kids in his classes directly to share plans with them Thursday morning.
“Really, the big thing is we don’t want them falling behind in math, reading and writing,” Turner said. “However we need to get those standards across, we’ll do it.”
Though not every superintendent was available by phone Thursday, most had shared something on social media explaining at least some of their plans. In a message posted to the school system’s website, Calhoun County Superintendent Donald Turner acknowledged the uncertainty of carrying on during the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked parents to “please be patient as we work through these uncharted and unprecedented waters.”
Jacksonville City Schools acting Superintendent Mike Newell posted to the system’s Facebook page on Wednesday a 15-minute video featuring himself and members of the city’s school board explaining the schools’ distance education plan.
“It’s a blended approach to online assignments, video lessons, take-home packets and workbooks,” Newell said in the video.
Piedmont Superintendent Adam Clemons wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that students at the high school should sign in to Blackboard, an online education platform, to find their assignments next week.
Both Clemons and Oxford City Schools Superintendent Jeff Goodwin announced via social media that seniors at their high schools may have already graduated, if they’ve met certain requirements.
“Based on a plan that I'm going to submit to the state Department of Education, those of you classified as seniors in good standing, you will be graduates of Oxford High School,” Goodwin said in a video posted Wednesday.
Hill, the Anniston superintendent, confirmed that Anniston was taking the same action for its upperclassmen.
Lott, the Oxford dad, said his girls visit their grandmothers from time to time, and are used to spending time with them in Mobile. The pandemic has been difficult — Lott’s job is considered essential, so he’s out of the house most days — but there has been more time for bonding this week, which he said has been fun.
“We go outside a lot,” Lott said. “I taught my daughter how to ride a bike without training wheels.”