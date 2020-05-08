School nurses may go on COVID-19 prevention watch

COVID-19 testing rates in Calhoun County are ahead of state and national numbers, but it’s still not enough, a county official said Thursday.
Weekly rounds of free public testing in local communities and continuous drive-thru screenings at Regional Medical Center in Anniston have raised the county’s testing rate to 2.97 percent of its population, according to Michael Barton, director of the county Emergency Management Agency and a command staffer in the county’s COVID-19 response agencies. Overall, Alabama had a 2.34 percent rate, with the nation at 2.4 percent, based on numbers provided by the county Unified Command System’s planning section.
“I think we’ve got robust testing thanks to the efforts of RMC, who have done that in a number of different formats, but we can expand those efforts,” Barton said by phone. “But having that is only half the battle.”
The other half is contact tracing, the time-intensive task of interviewing COVID-positive people about their social interactions while carrying the virus, contacting those who may have been exposed and encouraging self-quarantine and monitoring — all while maintaining patient confidentiality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a press conference last week, state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said that the Alabama Department of Health had reinforced its contact tracing team to almost 60 members, up from 10. With more than 9,000 cases statewide, a number that continues to grow — and with growth rates expected to rise through June by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — those 60 still may not be enough.
Barton wants to bolster state efforts with county employees. He sent a proposal to Public Health last week detailing a plan to employ 22 nurses from the Calhoun County Schools system as local contact tracers, a plan he announced in a livestreamed conference Friday afternoon.
According to Lesa Cotton, health services director with Calhoun County Schools, the nurses have been working Mondays and Tuesdays with kitchen staff serving food, taking temperatures and checking for signs of infection. The rest of the week they’re available remotely, mostly answering questions from staff, she said.
“My understanding is that they would work in conjunction with ADPH and they would be doing the training, then start surveillance of contacts,” Cotton said.
Barton had yet to hear back from ADPH on Friday, when he said that county leaders “anxiously await word from ADPH,” but Dr. Karen Landers, a spokeswoman for the organization, said Thursday that she was familiar with the proposal.
“I think it’s likely to be approved, based on the well-thought out approach and using a lot of health care personnel,” said Landers, who is also a pediatrician in Montgomery.
According to the CDC, contact tracing is a specialized skill that requires medical knowledge and “cultural competency appropriate to the local community,” prerequisites that county nurses already meet.
Landers said that Public Health is “managing now” with a team of doctors and medical students, but the department has been looking for ways to reinforce its efforts.
Barton, meanwhile, said that a dedicated team managing contact tracing for the county will help pick out problem areas in advance, preventing spikes before they happen.
“Testing identifies the problem, but tracing helps isolate the problem,” he said.